Walk into the Card Room at the Vermont State House in Montpelier any day this summer and you’ll see quite a gathering. Isaac, head tilted slightly back, looks out thoughtfully. Katherine, glancing to the side, one corner of her mouth turned up, is perhaps slightly amused. Sarah, hair tied back, has the grace of a dancer.
Altogether, nearly 20 faces look out: classically rendered drawings and sculptures by Agathe McQueston of Montpelier in her solo exhibition, “A License to Stare.” The exhibition continues through Aug. 30.
“Agathe McQueston is one of a growing number of accomplished Vermont portrait artists, and her works on paper and portrait busts are a wonderful way to celebrate the democratization of this art. When we think of portraiture, we still revert to the image of gilt-framed people of ‘importance.’ Agathe’s portrait subjects show the growing diversity of Vermonters in the 21st century, and she celebrates them!” Vermont State Curator David Schutz said.
In her youth in Norway, McQueston aspired to become a craft artist, and was particularly drawn to fiber and clay. She studied at Norway’s Fine Arts and Craft School, but career and life took her in different directions with years in computer programming and raising a family.
“While on vacation in 2008, however, I had an epiphany. By then nearly 65, I realized that if I wanted to make art, I’d better get going because the clock was ticking and time was running out,” McQueston recalled.
McQueston promptly enrolled in a studio art class at Community College of Vermont. There, she realized that she most wanted to draw and paint people. She joined the late Bill Brauer’s weekly life drawing group and sought out workshops and classes in Vermont and beyond to build her skills.
With her fascination with the human figure and face, McQueston initially focused on pastel, paint and charcoal. About three years ago, she began working in clay.
“My work represents a physical manifestation of my never-ending love affair with the human face and figure. All my life I have been fascinated by people, observing emotions and personality types, watching how people stand, sit, and move,” McQueston said.
“I delight in seeing the differences in how people express their inner selves through dress, jewelry, makeup, hair, and footwear. When creating a two-dimensional portrait or three-dimensional sculpture, I try to convey as much as possible of my subject to engage the viewer,” she said.
In “A License to Stare,” viewers get to do just that — take time to gaze into eyes and look at posture and demeanor of her subjects.
It’s an intriguing bunch, and includes familiar central Vermont faces. Three young men, “Isaac,” “Jacob” and “Nicholas” have all worked at Kismet restaurant in Montpelier. McQueston’s clay busts of them convey youth, energy, thoughtfulness and individual style.
“Siouxie,” in charcoal, has fantastic flair. With her crown of flowers, bangled brassiere, look in her eye, and set of her jaw, her vivid personality glows in her charcoal portrait.
McQueston’s drawings in the show were all done from life in group settings with local people modeling. Her sculptures were created in her studio. Always alert to people who have a particular quality to their look and expression, McQueston sees someone who intrigues her and asks them to model — a process that usually involved five three hour sessions.
“As a portrait artist, I am privileged to spend as much time as I want staring, and this show invites viewers to do so with impunity as well,” McQueston Vermont State Curator.
