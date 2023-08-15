Marlboro Review

Marlboro Music Festival closed Sunday with Beethoven’s Choral Fantasy, Op. 80 with pianist Jonathan Biss and the Marlboro Music Festival Chorus and Orchestra at Persons Auditorium at Potash Hill in Marlboro. Next year’s season dates are July 13 to Aug. 11.

 Photo by Pete Checchia

Longstanding tradition returned to Marlboro Music Festival Sunday when it closed its 72nd season. Pianist and co-music director Jonathan Biss led an exciting performance of Beethoven’s “Choral Fantasy,” Op. 80 — featuring a chorus that included the local community.

The Fantasia for Piano, Chorus and Orchestras, Op. 80 was the annual closing work when I first attended the festival in 1971, when it featured the great pianist and Marlboro co-founder Rudolf Serkin. Since Serkin’s death in 1991, the festival has tried alternating the “Choral Fantasy,” with various other large-scale works, with festival participants forming the orchestra. Last season closed with pianist and Co-artistic Director Mitsuko Uchida in a sublime performance of Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23 in A Major, K. 488.

jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com

