Longstanding tradition returned to Marlboro Music Festival Sunday when it closed its 72nd season. Pianist and co-music director Jonathan Biss led an exciting performance of Beethoven’s “Choral Fantasy,” Op. 80 — featuring a chorus that included the local community.
The Fantasia for Piano, Chorus and Orchestras, Op. 80 was the annual closing work when I first attended the festival in 1971, when it featured the great pianist and Marlboro co-founder Rudolf Serkin. Since Serkin’s death in 1991, the festival has tried alternating the “Choral Fantasy,” with various other large-scale works, with festival participants forming the orchestra. Last season closed with pianist and Co-artistic Director Mitsuko Uchida in a sublime performance of Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23 in A Major, K. 488.
The “Choral Fantasy” is immediately familiar to audiences with its “Ode to Joy” theme, as it is a sketch for Beethoven’s almighty Ninth Symphony, but with a substantial piano solo part. Biss is an excellent pianist and delivered an enthusiastic performance, perhaps a bit much so, but it certainly contributed to the excitement of the performance — including visually.
The excellent vocal soloists, sopranos Kristina Bachrach and Sara LeMesh, mezzo-soprano Eira Huse, tenor Patrick Bessenbacher and baritones Evan Luca Gray and David McFerrin, were festival participants. As was the orchestra, some 42, including some of the best young instrumentalists in the country. Although a community chorus, it proved better than usual. In short, the “Choral Fantasy” sounded great and was filled with joy — enthusiastically shared by the audience.
Still, the finest performance of the afternoon was of Brahms’ beloved Horn Trio, Op. 40. It wasn’t that hornist Alberto Menéndez Escribano, violinist Rubén Rengel and pianist Sahun Sam Hong played particularly well, though they did, it was that they played almost as if one. Their ensemble was more like an established string quartet than three musicians meeting at a music festival.
Escribano and Rengel both played lyrically with warmth, while Hong provided the architecture with just the right combination of virtuosity and reserve. More important, they were clearly listening to each other as their parts intertwined and blended seamlessly. It was a truly exhilarating experience — hopefully for them too.
Most unusual were two German songs by festival founder, the great German violinist and composer Adolf Busch. The warm lyrical expressiveness of “Nacht (By Night),” Op. 3b was shared by baritone Gray and cellist Joseph Staten with pianist Lydia Brown. The also lyrical but sunnier “Der Blick (The Glance),” Op. 3c enjoyed the brilliance of soprano Le Mesh complemented by the subtlety of violinist Claire Bourg, again with Brown. This was a most inviting performance.
The program opened with a well-played String Quartet, Op. 3 by Alban Berg. Violinists Bourg and Carmit Zori, violist Cara Pogossian and cellist Staten delivered this knotty work convincingly and comfortably.
Marlboro Music Festival, once known as Marlboro School of Music, is a unique institution that brings together some of the world’s finest chamber music players with today’s best up-and-coming young musicians. They rehearse a wide swath of chamber music together — nearly as equals — and perform it only if they feel it is ready. Sunday’s program went a long way in proving that formula still works wonders.