MIDDLEBURY — There’s likely no more glorious a sound than that of chorus and orchestra together. And it’s made even more interesting when you add solo piano to the mix. That all came together Saturday in a particularly fine concert by the Champlain Philharmonic Orchestra, joined by the Castleton University Chorale, at the Congregational Church of Middlebury. (The program was repeated Sunday at Castleton University.)
Matthew LaRocca has brought the 40-member Addison and Rutland County Community orchestra a long way in his two-plus years as music director. The Chorale, directed by Sherrill Blodget, has had a fine reputation for years.
It was Blodget who conducted the major work, Antonin Dvořák’s glorious Te Deum, Op. 103, an uplifting multi-movement work praising God. Blodget’s approach was straightforward and effective. Her 54-voice Chorale was disciplined, with a rich, blended beautiful sound.
Soprano Helen Lyons delivered the Sanctus and other solos dramatically with her powerful albeit controlled operatic sound. Neil Wacek, a member of Counterpoint, sang the bass solos with warmth and expressiveness. The orchestra delivered its part with sensitivity and enthusiasm. Blodget led a deeply moving performance.
Glory of a different flavor came from Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Choral Fantasy,” Op. 80 (actually a sketch for the finale of the Ninth Symphony). Really a piano concerto with chorus, the solo pianos were performed with mastery and flair by Charles Madsen, a Castleton faculty member. It is to his credit that he gave the solos real presence despite playing on a baby grand.
It was here that LaRocca and his instrumentalists proved their mettle. After the initial grand piano solo, small sections of the orchestra, first winds, then the strings are introduced, and despite their “nakedness,” they sounded quite good. Gradually, the full orchestra, vocal soloists and chorus joined in for an exciting finale.
Gabriel Fauré’s beloved Pavane in F-sharp minor, Op. 50, was originally written for chorus and piano, then he created the lovely orchestra version we all know. Later, however, he added the chorus for a richer effect. Blodget let her Chorale and the orchestra enjoyed that in a lovely lyrical performance.
LaRocca opened the concert with the orchestra in Dvořák’s brilliant “Carnival Overture,” Op. 92. Although there were scrappy sections, the performance held together and delivered its “Carnival” nature.
As part of Vermont’s community orchestra family, the Champlain Philharmonic is growing in stature. Like its Barre counterpart, the Vermont Philharmonic, it hired a professional concertmaster, Stefanie Taylor. As professional musicians continue to grow in quality, it’s reassuring to hear its community brethren following right along.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.