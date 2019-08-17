In July 2015 we praised singer-songwriter Christine Malcolm’s first recording effort. “Malcolm has written a dozen strong songs for this CD produced by Colin McCaffrey ...The result is a very polished, Nashville-like country-folk album that will appeal to a variety of listeners. “Crickets, Coyotes & The Big Yellow Moon,” her first CD, is Malcolm’s ticket to a much wider audience and, hopefully, some well-deserved airplay ...”
Later that year she won a Times Argus-Rutland Herald Tammie Award for Best Country Record. “Malcolm’s lyrics are strong, her singing tuneful and knowing ... Malcolm may have taken a long time to record but we are thankful she put her music out for the rest of us to enjoy.”
We’re happy to say that her second CD, “I Like You,” is very likeable. It’s a bit short, an extended EP at eight tracks, but nonetheless, Malcolm continues to write good songs, sing with conviction and tunefulness and align herself with excellent studio musicians.
Malcolm, from Elmore, is a family nurse practitioner working in the Hardwick area. She began her recording career at age 47, a time when many performers have either given up the dream or are slowing down a bit. In 2015 she showed a lot of grit after performing for a decade primarily with a cover band in southern Vermont, and at open mics in the Morrisville area, to record an album. But that initial effort and her desire to perform and build a following , often accompanied by top studio musicians, is paying off with greater name recognition and a full schedule of bookings.
Malcolm’s music is a blend of modern folk, country, rock and blues. Producer/musician Colin McCaffrey, our favorite Vermont producer, bolsters her already strong material with his rich arrangements and instrumental creativity. Malcolm is also joined on her new album by a cast of outstanding Vermont musicians: Rudy Dauth, Miriam Bernardo, Jess Zehngut, Lesley Grant, Bow Thayer, Peter Riley, Russ Lawton, Chad Hollister and McCaffrey.
The result is a CD that covers country music with a touch of rock and blues. We like the title track for its straightforward simplicity. Malcolm has the type of voice that oozes friendliness, sincerity and playfulness and this song exemplifies her approach.
She writes: “I Like it when I hear you laughing down the bar, I like to see you dancin’ with them girls so hard, I like it when the smile illuminates your face 10,000 watts of happiness light up this place.”
“Honey I’m Home” track two, is another approach to keeping the message simple and effective. The first verse says: “You ain’t good lookin’ and you ain’t got money, but you keep me laughing cause you’re so funny, and I ain’t lookin’ for something that you can’t give. No not forever, not even tomorrow, ’cause I don’t wanna beg, steal or borrow, if our hearts get broke and we ain’t got enough to live.”
Malcolm’s second album shows that talent can emerge way past the ingénue stage of life. She’s a mature performer who remains playful and energetic, and this EP deserves a listen.
