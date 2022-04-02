“The days are past when a sugary figure, a yearning appoggiatura, an E-flat Major run over the keyboard, raised astonishment: Now, one wants thoughts, inward connection, poetic unity, the whole bathed in fresh fantasy.”
— Robert Schumann
Claire Black is best-known as one of Vermont’s finest collaborative pianists, particularly with the acclaimed Stellaria Trio and Vermont Virtuosi, but not as a solo player. Several years ago, she moved to Washington State where she was staff pianist at a university there — perhaps not the most rewarding work for a pianist of Black’s abilities.
“So my solo playing became a refuge,” she said. “I just started exploring all this repertoire, the Schumann Fantasie, music by Dvorak, Rameau. And I was recording myself and sharing it online. That’s what I did for two years — perpetually.
“When I came back here, I was in this solo groove,” Black said. “That’s what I had been building on for two years. And I didn’t want to jump right into another chamber group yet. I had an opportunity and said no, because I’ve really enjoyed playing by myself — and enjoyed the challenge.”
Now Black is ready to share the results of this work with Vermont. She will present her first solo program since 2015, “Poetic Unity,” featuring music of Clara Schumann, Robert Schumann and Ludwig van Beethoven: at 3 pm. Sunday at Richmond Free Library; 7:30 p.m. Friday at Charlotte Congregational Church; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9 at First Baptist Burlington in Burlington; and at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10 livestreamed via Facebook and YouTube.
Black began work on Robert Schumann’s virtuosic and devilishly difficult Fantasie in C Major, Op. 17 when she left Vermont. Encountering Clara Schumann’s Variations on a Theme of Robert Schumann, Op. 20 at a concert in Spokane, Washington sparked a deeper dive into the lives of this musical couple through Nancy B. Reich’s biography “Clara Schumann: The Artist and the Woman” and Alexander Stefaniak’s book “Schumann’s Virtuosity.”
“Now that I’m back in Vermont,” Black says, “it feels like I’ve come full circle with this music and my fascination with the Schumanns.”
“Poetic Unity” features Clara Schumann’s Soirees Musicales, Op. 6 and Variations on a Theme of Robert Schumann, Robert Schumann’s Fantasie and Beethoven’s Sonata in E-flat Major, Op. 27 No. 1.
“Tying these compositions together are musical motifs, dedications, references of love, longing, and devotion, and the Schumanns’ reverence for the music of Beethoven,” Black said.
The program opens with three selections from Clara Schumann’s Soirées Musicales, followed by the Beethoven Sonata.
“Its subtitle, ‘Sonata Quasi Una Fantasia,’ means there are actually two fantasies — defined by their freedom from form — on this program,” Black said.
A “Clara” motif, originating with the first of her compositions dedicated to Robert, appears again and again in Robert’s own works. Clara uses this motif as the theme for her Variations on a Theme of Robert Schumann, the third work on the program. She presented the work as a birthday gift to Robert for the last birthday he spent with his family, as he would soon enter the asylum where he died in 1856.
The “Clara” motif also forms the opening melodic material in the first movement of Robert’s Fantasie, which concludes this program. In a further connection, Robert originally planned to dedicate the Fantasie to a Beethoven monument. He quoted a song from Beethoven’s song cycle, “An die ferne Geliebte,” which translates as “to the distant beloved” and is undoubtedly a nod to his beloved Clara.
Although 2019 found Black in Spokane, Washington, where she served for a year on the faculty and as staff accompanist at Whitworth University, her musical life has been based in Vermont for the better part of a decade. She has worked as a collaborative pianist for choirs, opera productions, and vocal and instrumental soloists, from prizewinning young artists to distinguished touring performers.
Black trained with Robert Mayerovitch at Baldwin Wallace University, and with Margarita Shevchenko at the Cleveland Institute of Music, where she received her bachelor and master of music degrees. She is an alumnus of the Tanglewood Institute, Eastern Music Festival, Brevard Music Center, and the Tuckamore Festival of St. John’s, Newfoundland.
Black will be performing “Poetic Unity” through June. Aside from these concerts, three concert series have invited Black to perform it. Black also has nearly 30 private students, intermediate to advanced. She will be accompanying the Blanche Moyse Chorale in Brahms’ Requiem at the Brattleboro Music Center in June. And she will return to the Burlington Choral Society as rehearsal pianist in the fall.
Virtual concert links are available at: bit.ly/3t1THzs (Facebook); bit.ly/3s66j9A (YouTube).
