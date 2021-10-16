We all know that the actual band the Rolling Stones would never land their show in Barre, but we’re getting the next best thing, when the Celebration Series presents Classic Stones Live at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Barre Opera House. The spot-on tribute band is led by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards lookalikes Keith Call and Bernie Bollendorf. (The show was scheduled for March 2020 but was canceled when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.)
The Rolling Stones, perhaps the longest continually performing rock band having started in 1962, were in the news lately as long time drummer Charlie Watts passed away in August. Known as “The Wembley Whammer,” Watts cemented the rhythm of the band allowing Jagger and Richards the performing space to shine in their roles as the “Glimmer Twins.” Call and Bollendorf have taken on their alter ego personas with amazingly detailed performances on stage.
Classic Stones Live is the next best thing to the real Stones, and certainly much younger than the 78-year-olds Jagger and Richards they portray. This band certainly delivers a classic Stones experience, as if you were transported back to the 1970s, and had the hair, energy and lung power to find a Stones concert to attend.
That the actual remaining members of the Rolling Stones can still tour certainly gives a boost to the hopes of many other senior citizens that with enough drugs (the good kinds like vitamin supplements) one can still perform while raking in the cash and earning the perks of stardom.
Sticklers for authenticity, Classic Stones Live show consists of band mates who can deliver the signature saxophone solo in “Brown Sugar” to the unforgettable backing vocals in “Gimme Shelter.” This band has incorporated what seems to be every last detail of the Stones’ live shows from that earlier era into the show this eight-piece ensemble brings to Barre. Classic Stones Live performs the songs that have become the staples of any Rolling Stones show in their original guitar tunings.
According an interview with Bollendorf, “The Glimmer Twins” is modeled after the 1972 Stones tour. “That’s generally in that era where we get the version of songs we do. We tend to lean more towards that era because that’s when the Stones were pumpin’ on all cylinders. That’s when they earned that moniker ‘The Greatest Rock ’n’ Roll Band in the World,’ that ‘72 tour.”
Call said in a previous interview that his band is serious about its depiction of the Rolling Stones. “The Glimmer Twins are an eight-piece band that strives to recreate the Stones in their prime, right down to using the same vintage guitars and amps, and playing in all of the original tunings for each song. Each member has worked hard to perfect their individual roles within the band, and we approach it with a team mentality.”
We’re not sure what they’ll perform with the exception of “Brown Sugar” and “Gimme Shelter.” I’m sure they perform several classics, which would make for a very satisfying concert.
The Rolling Stones have shown that their longevity is based on solid musical output. They have sold over 200 million records since 1962. They have released 30 studio albums, 23 live albums and numerous compilations. “Let It Bleed” (1969) marked the first of five consecutive No. 1 studio and live albums in the UK. “Sticky Fingers” (1971) was the first of eight consecutive No. 1 studio albums in the United States. In 2008, the band ranked 10th on the Billboard Hot 100 All-Time Top Artists chart.
The Stones are a hard act to impersonate but according to reviewers Classic Stones Live do the job admirably. The Philadelphia Daily News lauds “Call’s spot-on Mick.” The band, which “sounds shockingly like the Rolling Stones, demonstrates the dramatic difference between a cover band that plays the tunes and a tribute band that lives them.”
“(T)he Glimmer Twins is one of the few acts that actually tries to copy Mick, Keith and the rest of the Rolling Stones in a concert setting.” says PhillyBurbs.com. They don’t just talk the talk — they go all the way. The likeness is uncanny.”
Call (Mick) starts the experience from the second he steps on stage. The theatrics are there, the gestures are there, even the look in his eyes — the one Jagger would get singing “Brown Sugar” — that’s there, too,” says nj.com.
Front man Keith Call has studied Jagger in minutiae and has all of the moves and swagger of the rock icon he portrays. Bernie Bollendorf, who dons the rock and roll outlaw personae of Keith Richards, is also spot-on in his portrayal without looking as desiccated as the actual Richards.
Their resemblance to these two rock and roll legends adds to the overall concert effect, but what makes this band stand out is the musical prowess, attention to detail, and the accurate renditions of Rolling Stones classic songs.
The Barre Opera House show recreates the Stones in their legendary prime and this might be the way most of us want to remember them.
