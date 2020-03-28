Top classical music organizations are doing their part to provide solace to their audiences, both musical and spiritual.
Chamber Music Society at Lincoln CenterWhile the Chamber Music Society, perhaps this country’s foremost purveyors of chamber music, is unable to present live concerts, it is offering weekly curated playlists and daily releases of archival video and audio. Programs include: “Weekly Lunchtime Playlist,” “Inside Chamber Music Podcast,” “The Phenomenal 50 Podcast,” CMS YouTube Channel and National Radio Series Go online to www.chambermusicsociety.org
Ludwig VanLudwig Van is a Toronto-based online classical music newsletter. Currently it is offering a listing of opera and concerts available online worldwide. “Critic’s Picks: Virtual Concerts You Absolutely Need To See This Week (Streaming Edition)” is available at www.ludwig-van.com/toronto
Metropolitan OperaEach day, a different encore presentation from the Metropolitan Opera’s Live in HD series is being made available for free streaming on the Met website, with each performance available for a period of 23 hours, from 7:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. the following day. The schedule will include outstanding complete performances from the past 14 years of cinema transmissions, starring all of opera’s greatest singers. Go online to www.metopera.org
Scrag Mountain MusicMarshfield’s Scrag Mountain Music is planning to stream some home concerts by its artistic directors — soprano Mary Bonhag and bassist Evan Premo — in the near future. For a sample, go online to www.scragmountainmusic.org
