Don’t call 8084 a hair band.
In an early promotional photo that’s just what it looks like. And although it got its start during the ‘80s, the time of hair bands like Whitesnake and Aerosmith, when I asked Randy Smith, lead singer and co-founder of the long-running Vermont band how he describes his music to people, his answer was surprising.
“This is one of the things that has been hard for us,” Smith said by phone recently. “The ‘80s were all about Devo or hair bands or metal — you were one of those. Back in that day when we started, we played commercial rock tunes from bands like Aerosmith and Whitesnake, and we had success with that. But you get branded and associated with that type of music. As you try to grow as an artist it’s hard to get people to see you in a different light.”
The songs they write now, he says, are somewhere between Americana and rock ‘n’ roll. “I always describe it as if Keith Urban and Bon Jovi had a son with some Goo Goo Dolls splashed in there.”
But after more than 30 years of playing venues all across Vermont, 8084 is retiring, and playing one of its very last shows at 8 p.m. Saturday March 2, at the Paramount Theatre in Rutland.
“We’re tired,” Smith said and laughed. “And, unfortunately, you get pigeonholed. Our music back in the ‘80s was very commercially viable, but music has changed and people in Vermont have changed; their taste has changed. We’ve changed too, but oftentimes we get tagged with ‘they’re a hair band.’ And sometimes people don’t want us to be anything else.”
The theme of the current tour is “Love Not Hate,” which includes “some old stuff, some classics,” Smith said. “About 70 percent of the show is material from our five albums and my solo album.”
He mentions the promotional photo, full of the hair-sprayed big ‘80s hair that defined that time, and laughs. “If you could see me now, I have a beard and flannel on. And if you see me in that picture, there’s two different people there.”
