The dragon exhales a final blast of flame as St. George on his white horse holds his lethal spear, castle behind him in the medieval scene in one of Neysa Russo’s felted tapestries. Bell towers stand against a gray sky, the textures of a variety of woven patterns and snippets of lace evoking the city’s atmosphere in Barbara Bendix’s tapestry, “Prague.” Glass specimen jars sit on shelves of a wooden case, each one labeled with a species listed in the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species and with a bit of fabric inside whose color, texture or form evokes a sense of that living being in Kate Ruddle’s “Darwin Project — UCN Redlist.”
“Close to the Cloth,” an exhibition of work by six Vermont textile artists, opened this week at Montpelier’s T.W. Wood Gallery. The exhibition showcases a range of techniques and approaches with textiles — weaving, hooking, felting, and conceptual fabric sculpting among them — by artists Bendix, Karen Henderson, Stephanie Krauss, Skye Livingston, and Ruddle and Russo.
“We really wanted a group show of textile arts and are very excited to have these six artists’ work at the T.W. Wood,” said Ginny Callan, T.W. Wood executive director, noting that Ruddle, the gallery’s office coordinator, is among the exhibiting artists.
Russo, of Corinth, specializes in felted tapestries. She began working in the medium nearly 20 years ago, from a background in designing needlepoint patterns.
In Russo’s needle felting, she first felts a background “canvas” of one color of wool, and then adds the design with a barbed needle. With the design in place, the entire work is wet, agitated, and shrunk again, the intertwined fibers forming a seamless solid fabric.
“A lot of my designs come from studying old textiles. I love old embroidery patterns. Medieval subjects are among my favorite scenes to make. I like to frame them in with trees on the sides and give the person looking at it a feeling that they are peeking in on some action,”Russo said .
Bendix, of Marshfield, uses a variety of weave structures, spinning and dyed fibers in the design and texture of her evocative pieces.
“I’ve always been fascinated by what looms can do,” Bendix said.
A spectacular woven coat with purples, orange, blue and gold is an early piece of Bendix’s. Fields of color in richly textured types of weave meet seamlessly, woven circles and geometric patterns float in other sections, tangerine-colored bands down sleeves and back connect with loose spirals in the same color near the hem.
“I was not long out of college and needed a winter coat, and couldn’t find one I liked. I was in a Gustav Klimpt sort of period, so I started drawing,” she explained.
Bendix intersperses “loom-controlled weaves with finger-controlled weaves. I use the structure of the weave as part of the emotion or the feeling that I’m trying to evoke, not just the color.”
In her piece “Prague,” inspired by a visit there, her experience of city details informed the art. She was struck by the quilt-like patterns of the small paving squares of the sidewalks. In her tapestry, she brought that theme to her weaving pattern, using many different structures in various blocks of architecture and surfaces.
Ruddle, a conceptual fabric sculptor, is fascinated by the history of garments — social habitats, class issues and power structures fascinate her. Her work uses textiles to explore the line between protection and confinement, as well as how textile trappings serve to wrap people in a social structure.
“I use textiles to get at my concepts,” Ruddle said. “I use textiles more as a venue to get where I want to go.”
In “Darwin Project — IUCN Redlist,” Ruddle considers aspects of Western experience of and relationship to other living things. Naturalist Charles Darwin’s seminal “On the Origin of Species” was published 160 years ago in an era of burgeoning discovery and identification of new species. Ruddle’s specimen jars evoke a sense of that experience of collecting and identifying.
The jars, along with their fabric specimens and scientific labels, bring viewers’ focus to the current condition with thousands of species on the brink of extinction. Ruddle uses the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species designations to label the lids of the jars — E for Extinct, EW for Extinct in the Wild, Critically Endangered ED and on to the Near Threatened and Least Concern. Of over 92,000 species assessed by the IUCN, more than 26,000 are threatened with extinction. The impact that humans have had on these living things’ environments underlies much of their current status.
