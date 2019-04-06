The grande dame of music festivals should be grander than ever this year, as the Montreal International Jazz Festival celebrates its 40th anniversary and final year under the helm of festival cofounder and artistic director André Ménard.
Here’s a look at some of the compelling options on tap for this summer’s soiree, which runs from June 27-July 6 (Canadian prices; taxes included). The full indoor concert schedule will be announced April 24.
June 27: Norah Jones – Nine-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Norah Jones performs in support of a forthcoming selection of singles, “Begin Again,” scheduled for release April 12 on Blue Note Records. Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, 7:30 p.m.; $96-$126.25.
June 27: Brad Mehldau Quintet – Regarded as the greatest and most compelling jazz pianist of his generation, accomplished jazz pianist Brad Mehldau has been redefining the jazz trio while deftly fusing the genre with rock, pop and classical influences. This time out, Mehldau brings a quintet featuring trumpeter Ambrose Akinmusire, saxophonist Joel Frahm, bassist Joe Sanders and drummer Leon Parker. Maison symphonique de Montreal, 7 p.m.; $44.75-$64.75.
June 27: Omara Portuondo – One of Cuba’s most celebrated singers, Omara Portuondo was discovered by non-Cuban audiences via the hugely successful Buena Vista Social Club album and film. Now 88, the living legend brings her “One Last Kiss” farewell tour to Montreal. Theatre Maisonneuve, 8 p.m.; $55.20-$71.70.
June 28: Madeleine Peyroux – Singer Madeleine Peyroux — a festival favorite for years — returns in support of her gorgeous 2018 album, “Anthem.” Theatre Maisonneuve, 8 p.m.; $55-$65.
June 29: Melody Gardot – A festival favorite since her storied debut performance in 2008, the sultry singer-songwriter, 34, returns to the fest for the first time in three years in support of her 2018 album, “Live in Europe.” Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, 7:30 p.m.; $66.05-$97.55.
July 1: George Benson, Kandace Springs – Called “simply one of the greatest guitarists in jazz history” by the All Music Guide, Benson will serve up a program of hit songs from his sizable songbook. Opening the show is rising singer-songwriter Kandace Springs, performing in support of her lauded 2018 Blue Note Records album, “Indigo.” Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, 7:30 p.m.; $78.70-$100.70.
July 2: Joshua Redman Quartet – Easily one of the best and most influential saxophonists of his generation, Joshua Redman brings his topnotch quartet — pianist Aaron Goldberg, bassist Rueben Rogers and drummer Gregory Hutchinson — in support of his new quartet album, “Come What May,” released last week. Theatre Maisonneuve, 8 p.m.; $51.90-$61.90.
July 3: Rodrigo y Gabriela – Originally from Mexico City, the dynamic acoustic rock duo Rodrigo y Gabriela — aka virtuoso guitarists Rodrigo Sanchez and Gabriela Quintero — bring their electrifying live show to the festival in support of their forthcoming album “Mettavolution,” scheduled for release April 26. Maison symphonique de Montreal, 7 p.m.; $92.80-$104.80.
