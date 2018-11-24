ArtsRiot in Burlington hosts a couple of compelling shows to close out November and usher in December. On Friday, Arcade Fire multi-instrumentalist Richard Reed Parry closes out his fall tour in support of his stunning new solo album. And Saturday finds rising indie rockers Speedy Ortiz returning with a stellar new album of their own.
Richard Reed Parry’s Quiet River
Best known as a talented multi-instrumentalist in the Grammy Award-winning Montreal indie rock band Arcade Fire, Richard Reed Parry makes his solo debut with a more beautifully subdued sound on his new solo album, “Quiet River of Dust Vol. 1.”
Released in September around the autumnal equinox, the album is the first of two volumes, with Vol. 2 scheduled for release in 2019 around the vernal (spring) equinox. The release schedule is a nod to the pastoral folk sound of the music, and to the natural world as a source of inspiration to Parry — who also cites the folk music of the British Isles and Japanese death poems as influences.
“Being out in the natural world or being immersed in music is the meditation for me,” says Parry, 41, who was born in Ottawa and grew up in Toronto, in press materials. “That’s the heart of this record: the experience of transcending the place that you’re in, getting lost in the feeling of where you end and where the world begins, in a dreamlike world of music and thought.”
Exclaim praised the album as “a mind-blowing and extremely powerful record filled with strong songwriting and production touches that show Parry at the top of his game,” calling it “a truly effortless collection of songs worth revisiting for years to come.”
And Pitchfork called it “an earthy, elaborate sound that harks back to the golden age of mid-2000s blog-prog: the ornate art-folk of Sufjan Stevens, the high-beam harmonies of Dirty Projectors, the ritualistic abandon of Animal Collective.”
Friday’s show at ArtsRiot is the finale of Parry’s fall tour, which included a residency Nov. 13-24 at the iconic Satosphère dome in Montreal, with animated films that created what Parry called a “floating world” around the performers and the audience.
“I want to play interesting places where it feels there is space for this,” says Parry of the tour. “I feel not like taking it to loud places, but to quiet places. I’m very curious about who this music is going to find.”
Speedy Ortiz
One of the major highlights of Winooski’s Waking Windows festival in 2014 and again in 2016, Speedy Ortiz has fast become one of the hottest indie rock acts around — Stereogum recently called it “one of the best young rock bands working today.”
The Northampton, Massachusetts-based quartet returns to the area in support of its widely lauded third album, “Twerp Verse,” released in April.
The New York Times called the album “the band’s most accessible offering yet, with a slight pop gloss on top of the deadpan, grungy indie rock that defined their previous two albums.” And Pitchfork called it “wry, acerbic, and full of hidden hooks,” adding: “The songwriting of singer-guitarist Sadie Dupuis has hit a new peak of clarity.”
Opening the show is New York City-based Guerilla Toss, a five-piece psych-pop group touring in support of a new album, “Twisted Crystal,” released in September.
