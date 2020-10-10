Unprecedented conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic have called for creative solutions by Vermont music presenters. And the coming week provides an impressive lineup of outdoor concert options.
Here’s a look at some noteworthy shows happening in the coming week:
Today (Oct. 10): Addis Pablo & The Naya Rockers — Jamaican reggae musician Addis Pablo is the son of legendary roots reggae and dub musician and producer Augustus Pablo.
Like his father — whose 1976 album, “King Tubbys Meets Rockers Uptown,” is widely regarded as a dub classic — the 31-year-old instrumentalist plays melodica, which Augustus elevated from an instrument to teach music to schoolchildren to a popular presence in reggae music.
Addis and his sister Isis, a Jamaican DJ, have continued their father’s musical heritage. Addis, in addition to performing his father’s music, has released several albums of his own and has been making a name for himself in reggae circles.
Addis told the Jamaica Gleaner in 2018 that he plans “to continue to develop my own sound, (and) work with young artistes and musicians to showcase their talents and skills with my original productions, as well as the classics from Dad.”
Addis Pablo & The Naya Rockers perform at 7 p.m. tonight (Oct. 10) at The Backyard at Nectar’s, Burlington. Tickets are $25 (age 21 and older); call 802-658-4771 or go online to liveatnectars.com
Thursday: Neko Case, Lady Lamb — Standout Northeast Kingdom-based singer-songwriter Neko Case — called “one of music’s most wry, distinctive singer-songwriters” by Billboard — performs in her home state for the first time in two years, when she played St. Johnsbury Academy’s Fuller Hall. Case’s latest album, “Hell-On,” was released in 2018.
“I’ve grown a lush beard since I’ve last seen you, but I’m about to shave it only because I’m gonna play two live shows this month,” joked Case in an email to fans, regarding the Higher Ground Drive-In show and a Tuesday concert in Connecticut. “I’m so excited!”
Opening the show is Lady Lamb, aka 31-year-old singer-songwriter standout Aly Spaltro, who has fast become one of the most compelling indie-pop artists around. The diminutive Brooklyn-based dynamo returns to the area one year after her headline show at ArtsRiot in support of her stellar 2019 album, “Even in the Tremor.”
Neko Case and opener Lady Lamb perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15 at the Higher Ground Drive-In Experience, Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo, Essex Junction. Tickets are $150 per vehicle (all ages; all proceeds benefit the Vermont Arts Council). Tickets are only available for purchase online in advance of the event. For tickets and information about event guidelines, go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
Friday: The Queen’s Cartoonists — A jazz band that plays scores from classic cartoons synchronized to big-screen projection of the original films, The Queen’s Cartoonists are known for their captivating and distinctive live performances that appeal to audiences of all ages.
The New York City six-piece serves up jazzy renditions of everything from Rossini’s Bugs Bunny-adopted opera “The Barber of Seville” and the Pink Panther theme to all manner of classical music featured in Looney Tunes shorts.
“We’re trying to take two iconic forms of American art, jazz and cartoons, and breathe new life into them,” bandleader and pianist Joel Pierson told the Wilmington Star-News. “We design the arrangements and edit the cartoons to make the best live performance version we can.”
Pierson formed the Queens-based sextet — made up of a pianist, three brass musicians, an upright bass player and a drummer — in 2015 with a mission of “equal parts education, preservation and performance,” according to the band’s website.
“By taking jazz and classical music and applying it to animated pieces,” said North Carolina weekly paper Triad City Beat in a 2019 show review, “the Queen’s Cartoonists seamlessly married their goofy sense of humor with musical process.”
The Queen’s Cartoonists perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16 at Shelburne Museum. Tickets are $35 ($31 for students); for tickets and information about event guidelines, go online to www.flynnvt.org
