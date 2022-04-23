‘The Niceties” is a complex and dramatic depiction of racial and generational divides, which speaks directly to today’s polarized post-truth era. It asks who gets to tell the story of America, and how — and the answer is explosive.
“This play is a battle of belief,” says the playwright, Eleanor Burgess. “It’s a play about America. It’s a student and a professor, but it’s also Black America and White America fighting over what we should make of this country.”
Middlebury Acting Company, the region’s professional theater, kicks off its 2022 season with “The Niceties” April 28-May 1 at Town Hall Theater in Middlebury. The play will be staged on the floor of the theater, bringing the audience in close on three sides, so the audience will feel almost in middle as the play unfolds.
The action is set at an elite Northeast university, where an ambitious young Black student and her esteemed white professor meet to discuss a paper that the college junior is writing about the American Revolution. They’re both liberal, they’re both women, and they’re both brilliant. But very quickly, discussions of grammar and Google turn to race and reputation, and before long, they’re in dangerous territory neither of them had foreseen — and facing stunning implications that can’t be undone.
“What works for me is the balance of polarizing positions,” explains Director Margo Whitcomb. “I feel like the playwright has really gone to great pains to validate both points of view — and also to interrogate both points of view.
Whitcomb is a Burlington-based freelance director with an extensive résumé of professional productions in Vermont and elsewhere.
When Burgess wrote “The Niceties,” she based it on events at Yale in 2015, the controversy about white students dressing up for Halloween in culturally appropriated garb and even wearing blackface makeup.
“Eleanor tried to interview people, whether friends or academic people or professors, and she felt that she couldn’t have a rational conversation with anybody,” Whitcomb said. “People were so reactive and so outraged, no matter where their opinion was on the spectrum, that they couldn’t have a dialogue — and they couldn’t hear one another.
“I think if it were just an issue play, we would tire of it very easily,” Whitcomb said. “But I think what she’s masterfully done is really balance the perspectives and also create a scenario that plays out as almost a thriller.”
Karen Lefkoe, a Middlebury Acting Company veteran, plays American history professor Janine Bosko.
“Janine is a white, 60s professor who is a cutting-edge historian in many ways,” Whitcomb said. “She’s a published author, and she advises the State Department on revolutions.”
New York-based actress Kimmy Gordon joins the company to play student Zoe Reed.
“Zoe is a junior, a very intelligent high-achieving ambitious young African American student,” Whitcomb said. “She takes her studies very seriously and is also involved in political activism, and equally capable in this debate and holding her own. She is looking to the future and says her dream job is a social justice fellowship. So she’s beginning to question the separation from life that happens in a very expensive school.”
Serving as an adviser and consultant to Whitcomb and the cast is Middlebury College History Professor Emeritus William Hart.
“He’s also African American,” Whitcomb said. “It’s really interesting to have his expertise in the room because he believes that there is an axis point between an older way of looking at the legitimacy of historical evidence, the need for documented historical evidence, versus the supplemental historical evidence that can come from lived experience.”
Whitcomb is actually a former colleague of the playwright.
“Having had a chance to work directly with Margo on previous productions and to hear her vision for this new production of ‘The Niceties,’” Burgess said, “I know that she will do an exceptional job of making this play a jumping-off point for deep conversations and for exactly the sort of nuanced, sensitive exploration our society is so badly in need of.”
Whitcomb said, “I have never encountered another dialogue that has so completely allowed me to hear and understand authentic, human and opposing positions from people within this controversy. ‘The Niceties’ allows us to really hear the conversation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.