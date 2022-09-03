She’s been singing since age 13, and by 20 charted her first single. Now 63, country music singer Loretta Lynn Morgan, known as Lorrie Morgan, has sold more than 8 million records in her career, including 14 Top 10 hits. She made her mark with country standards like “Five Minutes,” “Except For Monday,” “Something in Red” and “Watch Me.”
She’ll be at the Paramount Theatre in Rutland at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9.
A Nashville native, Morgan landed her first recording contract in 1988. After her dad, country music star George Morgan’s passing, Lorrie launched her career touring with her father’s band. But she’s made her own mark with more than 40 songs on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. She became a lifetime member of the Grand Ole Opry at the age of 24, and she’s the first female country artist to have three albums in a row Certified Platinum.
Her first three albums, “Leave the Light On” (1989), “Something in Red” (1991) and “Watch Me” (1992) all earned Platinum Record awards. Her “Greatest Hits” collection (1999) is also Platinum. And country fans voted Lorrie Morgan Female Vocalist of the Year in 1994, 1996, 1997 and 1998.
She’s collaborated with her father, as well as Frank Sinatra, Johnny Mathis, Tammy Wynette, The Beach Boys, Dolly Parton and many others, and though she’s often compared stylistically to Tammy Wynette, Robert K. Oermann of The Tennessean described her style as distinct, characterized by her singing voice — “the blonde with the torchy delivery.”
Through a member of her team via email on Monday night, Morgan talked a little bit about her career, and what inspires her musically.
“‘Lorrie says that she writes ‘when the feeling strikes’ and sometimes will experience prolific periods when ‘the songs just pour out, one after another,’” Morgan stated in an email from Claire Ratliff. “She says that it can be ‘a little more challenging to write by appointment,’ but when co-writing, this is often required and you ‘just have to get into that headspace.’”
“Sometimes, for co-writes, everyone is out on the road doing their thing, so song ideas get bounced back and forth by text or email, tweaked, edited and bounced back again,” Morgan added.
“If You Came Back From Heaven” was co-written by Morgan with Richard Landis, which she called “a deeply personal song.” And for her album, “I Walk Alone,” Morgan wrote or co-wrote all 13 tracks. And after 50 years behind a microphone, she’s still going strong.
In addition to writing an autobiography, Ratliff wrote, “Lorrie is currently working on a new album with producer Richard Landis. She is also co-writing songs with Larry Gatlin for a second project,” giving her fans even more to look forward to.
