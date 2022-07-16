In speaking with Erika Schmidt, curator of “Courageous Dialogue,” she shared her interest in showing the work of Vermont based women artists who had demonstrated a lifetime commitment to accepting art as a vocation, and who were flexible enough in their art process to reveal a living conversation with a less than ideal world. The 58 collected works of the nine artists that made the final cut perfectly fill the bill of artists making art from their souls.
The exhibit, up at Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill in Poultney through Sept. 11, runs the gamut from figuration to abstraction and the variety is fascinating.
Ruth Hamilton’s oil paintings of groupings of individuals always give us an intimate view of the people gathered. “Drop Dead Gorgeous (in Memory of Louise)” shares a slanted view from above, of friends chatting at dinner. “Which Way: a conversation” continues the theme but focuses on a closeup of hands and utensils. Hamilton’s love of the ordinary in “Friends and Pals” captures the essence of the expressively painted characters. The works have a deeply felt sensitivity to the spiritual connections which underlie all life, a reality that covid has brought to the fore.
Irene Cole, also essentially a figurative painter, explores various modes of expression. Her large semi-abstracted “Self Portrait,” from the “Back in Blue,” is very gestural with multiple views of the figure as if captured in a series of stop-time views. It is ambitious in scale and uses open space as a central element of expression. There are several studies of women, “Alice,” and “Laura,” painted with minimal lines and flat backgrounds which attest to the private inner lives of the sitters. Cole’s 5-by-7-foot “Transcription of the Spinners” is a loosely sketched tribute to Velázquez’ “The Fable of Arachne,” influenced by her recent studies at the New York Studio School.
The unique combination of sculpture and painting which characterizes Joan Curtis’ work adds a lively three-dimensional element to the otherwise painterly show. “Lucky Stone,” ensconced in an arc-like container painted in bold complementary colors, floats across the wall, and hearkens back to an “open road traveling theme.” Nourished by “Hope,” a fanciful multi-sectioned sculpture, portrays an upbeat inner world. Curtis’ series of paintings, “Always Watching” gives viewers an unusual view of the intermingled worlds of humans and animals, in which the animals, hidden in hollow trees, are always cognizant of the humans, and the humans quite oblivious.
Mareva Milaric’s paintings, “Interlinked,” “Grounded,” “Kept in the Dark” are abstract studies in line and form. Utilizing a limited color palette in tones of bronze, silver and gray, the forms begin as giant “doodles” in an open-ended painting adventure. Milaric is energized by this dialogue, and her sophisticated use of color and experimentation add a singular variety to the exhibit. “Untitled,” a series of six small assemblages on wood, shows a more playful side of the artist’s interchange between paint and her subconscious as she balances which colors and shapes relate to the whole.
The contemplative paintings of Dublin Durlier-Wilson are like a combination of photography and painting. “Ripple,” “Glacier” and “Spring Rain” are mood studies in modulated tones of gray, blue and white, which are mysterious and evocative at the same time. She has spent over 20 years developing her visual language which she sees as a dialogue between the tangible and intangible. The paintings are akin to poetry, with just enough of a hint to send the viewer on a rich journey of association — clearly a respite from the fray of the modern world’s excess of distraction.
Rita Fuchsberg is a painter’s painter. She divides her time between East Poultney and New York City where she came of age. She and her sister Irene Minkoff donated the historic 1822 Fox Hill building to the Preservation Trust of Vermont with the intention that it become an art center, eventually Stone Valley Arts. Fuchsberg’s portraits of “Boris” and “Benny” have a distinct, mysterious energy. Their personalities are hidden, with multiple questions rising about who they really are beneath the masks. Two longitudinal panels were painted for display in the windows of “Massage Envy,” close to Fuchsberg’s New York apartment. Dramatically lit with LED lights at night, they must have provided a much-needed breath of fresh air in that environment. “Untitled” rises like a decaying tree trunk in shades of rust, black, and browns with a cobalt blue background coming through the organic openings. “Arles,” a tribute to Vincent van Gogh, has loose references to his landscapes, with a brilliant sunflower floating above them. It is an acknowledgement of the painter who consistently spoke through his art in the most honest way he knew.
The “Peace like a River” series by Fran Bull celebrates the handiwork of women. Each golden piece features a lace doily center surrounded by cut and glued canvas strips which “frame” it in a textured fashion. “Peace like a River I” has a very spontaneous feel, as if it is growing before the viewer’s eyes. “In Peace like a River II,” the square gold center is juxtaposed in a dynamic turquoise shooting star against a white backdrop. “Peace like a River V” is a tour de force of geometries of cut red gold layers, framed in flowing shapes of blues and greens with a throbbing red and gold center. It literally pulsates off the wall.
Another artist who uses collage in a completely different mode is Carolyn Shattuck. In her “Be Present” series of the past year, she returned to the feeling of stability and safety that family rituals bring to daily life. “Blue Drink I” is a collage of printed forms, cut and pieced together — a wine glass, mug, glass on a tabletop. “Vanitas V” is similarly constructed in darker tones, with elements floating in space and a clear view out of a multi-paned window. An intimate portrait of her worktable, “My Hand Tools” has a more flattened feel, using high-contrast primary colors and black. In all Shattuck’s pieces, the sense of slightly raised floating forms and masterful composition give a lively dimensionality to what might be called a variation on classical still lives.
Sandy Mayo’s masterful encaustic and oil paint mixed media works are rich in psychological and cultural references. “Abstraction” in shades of gray with accents of red and gold with delicately drawn lines, is a journey into inner space. “Ancient Path,” with its rich terra cotta tones is like time travel into the past, while “Sanskrit” comes alive in multi-hued green, blue grey, and red. The interplay of surface interest, depth, and association are windows into mystery.
Returning to Erika Schmidt’s statement: “Most of the women in this exhibit represent a generation that has persevered through a time of general dismissiveness toward women in the arts. The collective work reflects maturity and the courage to inhabit the past and the present and the future all at once.”
“Courageous Women” is a stunning and thought provoking exhibit at Stone Valley Arts in Poultney. Make it one of your destinations this summer. You won’t want to miss it.
