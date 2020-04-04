On Monday evenings, members of the Mad River Chorale rehearse for their spring or holiday concerts. The group, with more than 50 singers this winter, usually assembles in the chorus room at Harwood Union High School in Duxbury.
Like everything else, this weekly event was turned upside down by COVID-19.
Faced with this unexpected challenge, with impressive agility, the group has embraced a new approach. Not missing a beat, they are still singing and seeing each other — each one staying safely at home.
In mid-March, the Mad River Chorale made the technological leap from in-person rehearsals to rehearsing together through the online video conferencing platform Zoom. Together, led by conductor Mary Jane Austin and with accompanist Alison Cerutti on piano, they are continuing to prepare their program which includes parts two and three of Handel’s “Messiah” and a suite of songs by E.J. Moeran, “Songs of Springtime.” Rather than the originally planned May performance, they are hoping to be able to perform for the community sometime in summer.
Founded in 1993, the Mad River Chorale has long had the mission of “serving our community through song.” Members of this community chorus range in age from 17 to 80s. Many members reside in Mad River Valley towns, but the group also draws singers from farther afield. They welcomes new singers every semester. It does not require auditions, but the expectation is that singers will be able to match pitch, sing with their sections, and commit to learning their music outside rehearsals.
“This is such a wonderful community of people who love to sing. It just didn’t seem right to let something like this stop us,” Austin said.
“Just stopping in the middle was devastating to everybody. Mary Jane is very committed to how important singing is to everybody’s physical and mental health,” added Jane Hobart, the group’s secretary and longtime member.
In early March, even before Gov. Scott’s “Stay Home/Stay Safe” order, Austin and others in the group recognized that they should develop a way to move ahead.
Both Austin and Cerutti were quickly learning new technology for remote teaching in their other work. Northern Vermont University, where Austin teaches two courses, launched her into Zoom, a popular video conferencing service. With Zoom, participants can see and hear multiple participants simultaneously.
Cerutti, who noted that she is “terrified” of technology, was also having a crash course in online teaching tools, with her courses at Norwich University on their platform and experimenting with FaceTime and Skype for teaching piano lessons.
Members of the Chorale helped get the technology in place and singers up to speed. On March 23, at their regular 7 p.m. rehearsal time, Chorale members logged in.
“We were so happy to see each other as each person’s face popped up,” Hobart said, recalling the initial reconnection with the group.
After a few minutes reacquainting, Austin led the group in physical stretches and breathing exercises and then on to vocal warmups.
The system allows everyone to see each other, but is less adept in handling their multiple voices. Instead, as Austin directs, her microphone is on so they can hear her, but participants turn theirs off. They hear the piano and her direction, sometimes with some distortion, and of course their own voice. She can see their faces.
“I don’t hear any mistakes,” Austin said.
From the full group, the group breaks into sections — altos and basses the first week, sopranos and tenor this week. The smaller groups focus on their parts with Austin and Cerutti and their sectional leaders. If singers have questions, they can text and Austin and Cerutti can respond.
“I was a little nervous at first. I didn’t know how it would go,” Austin said. “There’s been a tremendous outpouring of support by people who attended. Even though it’s not perfect, the connections that we were able to have made up for it.”
From the first to the second week, they made progress, overcoming some glitches. Tech savvy members have helped with tweaks and equipment upgrades.
“People really appreciate keeping the group together and moving forward,” Bob Emmons, of Middlesex, a tenor sectional leader, said.
“Music is really useful for keeping ones spirits up and good mental functioning,” said Emmons, who is also a psychiatrist. “Music really crosses all ages and backgrounds and a great way to get people together.”
