While Vermont musicians have had to adapt to the new reality of no live performances in front of audiences and are now relegated to performing online, the state’s music stores, which musicians rely on for anything from strings to reeds, are also looking for ways to retrieve lost income while being officially closed to the public.
Music stores from Rutland to Montpelier and Brattleboro to Burlington are doing business, albeit on a limited scale by having curbside delivery, repair work and some mail order when possible. Local storeowners say they can currently meet the demand for some musical items but not everything a musician might want.
Brian Hobbs at Be Music in Rutland, a store that has sold instruments and accessories for 31 years, said he is able to bring in some income with curbside sales. “We’re going fine, we’re selling instruments,” he said. Hobbs attributes the steady sales to “people who want to do something while they are at home.”
Hobbs’ business is structured so he is an employee. His other two employees have been furloughed.
He did receive a PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loan and can now pay himself and pay the utilities and mortgage interest. “For eight weeks I’ve not paid myself. I’ve not had income,” he said.
“I can’t think of any upside to report,” counters Kevin Crossett who owns Guitar Sam in Montpelier. He has been in music-related sales for 39 years. He, too, is relegated to curbside service sales. Customers phone or email the store with an order, pay by phone and pick up their purchase at the back of the store.
“We maintain contact-less effort,” he explained. The store has a table outside the back of the store where items are placed so Crossett has “zero physical contact with the public,” and does no face-to-face retail. “This is essentially what restaurants are doing, it’s all to go and take out,” he said of this new sales model. He had to lay off his one employee.
“It’s really tough,” said Nowa Crosby at Randolin Music in Burlington. He does curbside sales and delivery appointments Wednesday and Friday from noon to 2 p.m. He does a fair amount of instrument repair, which is helping his income flow.
Crosby said he has sold one or two instruments a week and is “doing 20% to 25% of what I would normally do.” A $1,500 grant from the City of Burlington has kept the wolves from his door.
With Advance Music in Burlington sold and not currently open, and Guitar Center at the Williston Mall closed, Crosby said his business is the only one still open in the Burlington area.
Ed Lopata has 50 years experience in the music business and owns Contemporary Music Store in Brattleboro. He has no employees. The covid-19 pandemic has “totally destroyed business. We were shut the first few weeks then realized we could arrange appointments,” he said. But to make a sale, the customer has to know “exactly what he wants.”
Doing curbside sales Lopata figures he can recover 10% to 20% of his normal business, “which is very low.”
One drawback for sales said Lopata, echoing the others, is that “it’s a music store, people want to come in and play the instruments.”
Lopata said early on in the retail closure Vermont second-homeowners fleeing New York and other states contacted him because they had not brought their instruments with them. “That has dried up. As many people who were going to come up came up.”
Summarizing his store’s predicament Lopata said, “Everyone in the business is getting hammered and supply chains are messed up. Sales are very weak throughout the world. Its a mess.”
Hobbs is equally concerned for the future. “I’m not sure if this is a sustainable model. I’ve not been reordering, I don’t know what’s going to happen. People will be short of money. They may get used to ordering online (and) it may be the end of retail stores. Our biggest competitors are the online guys.
Crosby was blunt. “I’ll survive, but don’t know how.”
Crossett is not optimistic about the future if the retail lockdown continues much longer. “Its not business as usual. We’re open, but what we are able to sell is a minute fraction, a small percentage of what we normally sell. This is not a sustainable model for maintaining a music store business.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.