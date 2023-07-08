The Craftsbury Chamber Players, since 1966, have not only been presenting expert performances of chamber music in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom and elsewhere, the mostly urban-based instrumentalists have enjoyed the area’s quiet and bucolic nature to be able to immerse themselves in their music. This year they are sharing that musical luxury with a younger generation.

For its 57th season, the Players are presenting six programs in six weeks, July 12 through Aug. 17, Wednesdays at the Elley-Long Music Center in Colchester, repeated Thursdays at the Hardwick Town House in Hardwick, all at 7:30 p.m, with brief pre-concert chats at 6:45 p.m.

jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com

