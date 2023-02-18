Ashcan

The Ashcan and The Eight: “Creating a National Art” is currently at the Milwaukee Art Museum through Feb. 19.

 Courtesy Milwaukee Art Museum

The Ashcan School and The Eight is the unlikely name (ashcan, garbage can?) of the first American modern art movement, active in the early 20th century. But it was the fate of the Ashcan realists to be seen by many art critics and collectors as too radical when it was created and, even worse, as old-fashioned after 1913 — when the International Art Show at the Armory in New York took place.

Before the Armory Show, a few critics praised the Ashcan School as the first revolutionary American modern art movement for “creating a progressive national art.” Others dismissed them as painters of trash, rubbish or “ashcan” — hence the group’s name.

