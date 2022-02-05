When A.J. Croce takes the stage at the Barre Opera House at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, those unfamiliar with his music will hear a mature songwriter, a talented singer and a dynamic piano player and guitarist. It probably should come as no surprise that Adrian James Croce is so talented. His mother Ingrid and father Jim Croce were both songwriters and singers. Jim, who was killed in a plane crash in 1973, was a popular recording artist whose star had not yet reached full ascendancy when his career was cut short.
A.J. has carved his own musical niche as a writer, singer and musician. You won’t hear quite the tongue-in-cheek streetwise lyrics of his father but you will hear a voice that is somewhat higher in range with less of a Philly tone and attitude.
“Croce Plays Croce,” part of the Celebration Series at the opera house, will introduce those new to A.J. as he performs with his group in a set called Croce Plays Croce, featuring a complete set of classics by Jim Croce. There will be plenty of A.J.’s own tunes, and songs that influenced both Croces.
Croce, who was just 3 when his father died, has built a 30-year touring and recording career that has produced 10 studio albums that have charted 20 top 20 singles, and all 10 albums on the radio including on Top 40, Americana, and Blues.
He’s known as a virtuoso piano player who has performed on major talk shows and news programs including The Late Show, The Tonight Show, The Today Show, CNN, MTV, and VH1. He’s toured with Willie Nelson, Lenny Kravitz, Earth, Wind, and Fire, and B.B. King. His album “Just Like Medicine,” paired him with producer and soul legend Dan Penn and an all-star cast of players and guests like Vince Gill and Steve Cropper.
Croce’s most recent album “By Request” finds him performing 12 of his favorite songs from different decades and genres and driven by his piano mastery and vocals. He is also known for his classic covers of songs by Lieber and Stoller, Bessie Smith, and other folk and roots artists.
In this show, the audience gets to remember Jim Croce as one of the country’s greatest singer-songwriters with sales surpassing 50 million records, including three #1 songs and 10 Top 10 hits. He died age 30 after having recorded popular songs as “Operator,” “You Don’t Mess Around with Jim,” “Time in a Bottle” (a song written for A.J.), “Rapid Roy (The Stock Car Boy)”, “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown” and “Lovers Cross”, to name just a few.
A.J. has recorded “I’ve Got A Name” which had one recent listener in tears for the sentiment in the song and the true to original production.
A.J. started playing piano at a young age but purposely avoided his father’s music in order to establish his own identity. His first gig at age 13 playing piano was an L.A. bar mitzvah. According to Croce, his relationship with his father’s music began changing in the early 2000s when he began digitalizing his father’s tapes.
One old cassette contained a bar performance of Jim Croce playing blues tunes that had influenced him. These were deep-cuts by folks like Mississippi John Hurt, Blind Blake, Brownie McGhee & Sonny Terry, and A.J. said he was amazed as these songs were the ones he had been playing since he was 12.
After more than 25 years making his own musical mark, Croce began performing some of his dad’s songs live and creating a special show. In the past couple years A.J. has begun periodically performing a “Croce Plays Croce” concert, where he does Jim Croce songs, his own tunes, and songs that influenced the two of them.
A.J. Croce said he loves seeing “the joy it brings audiences,” as well as enjoying that he can keep the shows fresh and exciting because he has the flexibility to change up the set list each time out. He has 11 albums to his credit since starting his recording career in 1993 at age 23.
Willie Nelson has performed with A.J. and is quoted as saying, “A.J. Croce has wisdom beyond his years. With his music, he represents his generation with a profound sense of honesty in his lyrics and quality in his delivery. The future of entertainment is safe in his hands.”
The BOH, which has been quiet for several weeks due to COVID cancellations of several shows, will come back to life in a special way when A.J. Croce and his band fill the house with their mixture of new music and the nostalgia of music cut short 49 years ago with the passing of Jim Croce.
