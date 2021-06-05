This year, Vermont Dance Alliance’s annual day of dance celebration “Traces” takes on the ambitious task of presenting not one but three performances — simultaneously — in three separate locations across Vermont.
“It’s always been my goal to get it throughout the state,” VDA founder Hanna Satterlee said by phone recently. “I love the thought of ‘Traces’ being even more spread out and leaving more traces throughout the state.”
It began in 2016 as a day-long festival of outdoor dance in downtown Burlington, but this year VDA will present “Traces” in Burlington, Montpelier and White River Junction, at 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 12.
The concept has been in the works for several years, but planning began this past March. With the chosen theme of water conservation, each town’s event will feature an in-person workshop that merges dance and education with themes of water conservation, plus a display of water-themed dances. The workshops are free and open to all regardless of experience, 10 to 11 a.m., and dance performances will begin at 11:30 a.m.
“This is our first year branching out to multiple towns,” Satterlee said. “There’s a lot of parents coming for graduation and travelers coming in to see the lake so we thought it was a nice way to highlight the memory with dance to leave an energetic trace throughout the city at the start of summer.”
VDA doesn’t operate from a physical space. “We are a service organization,” Satterlee explained, “so we’re statewide and we always partner with venues and now towns and plan our programming throughout the state. Our website is really our hub. It acts as an events calendar for pop-up events, workshops and classes, and it’s also a directory of our members.”
For “Traces,” a call to artists was put out, and every dancer wishing to perform had to apply. A total of 16 choreographers are participating, each with a different number of dancers in their creation, and each location has its own choreography.
“It’s the same structure, the same menu, but the ingredients are different,” Satterlee said.
VDA chose to merge a theme with dance so that audiences get a sense of these concepts and maybe a greater desire to help navigate the change towards a better planet, Satterlee said. “It’s a powerful way to expand our offerings beyond just the arts sector.”
“We’re massaging the way we offer programming to the greater community,” Satterlee said. “And understanding how art is a form of activism.”
“One of our main objectives is to keep things accessible and open to all, so for people that are interested in trying the workshop, (don’t) be afraid of it being a vigorous dance class. It’s really open to all levels,” Satterlee said. “Everybody’s piece centers around the same theme of water, but it’s all multiple perspectives and different interpretations, so come with an open mind.”
This is VDA’s first time presenting three simultaneous performances in different locations, but Satterlee hopes that from here it will only grow.
“I would love to expand it further (to) more locations,” she said. “One of the reasons the organization was founded is that there are a lot of dancers here, but we’re all so spread out. So it’s like a uniting force.”
