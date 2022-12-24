Edelstein

The Dave Keller Band spent four days in November in Lower Chateaugay Lake in New York State recording a new album which is now dependent upon Kickstarter funding. Soul-blues musician Dave Keller will introduce the songs in a solo New Year’s Eve concert at Bethany Church in Montpelier.

 Courtesy Dave Keller

New Year’s Eve will be special this year for fans of soul-blues musician Dave Keller. His Bethany Church solo concert in Montpelier will introduce his recently recorded yet unnamed album with his band.

For Keller, the evening will be the first opportunity he has to get these new songs, all written by him, a public airing. He also will take the opportunity to share with the audience his take on what the songs mean for him and how they came about.

