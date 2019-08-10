Last in the area two years ago as part of Grace Potter’s Grand Point festival, standout Los Angeles folk-rock band Dawes returns for its own show Tuesday at Higher Ground.
Formed a decade ago, the talented quartet is touring in support of its sixth album, “Passports,” released last year. The album is a follow-up to 2016’s “We’re All Gonna Die,” an “album that polarized fans of the ‘70s-leaning classicist band with its turn toward a poppier, more synthetic sound,” according to Rolling Stone.
“Passports” conjures Dawes’ first two albums, the stunning 2009 debut, “North Hills” – a 10th anniversary edition is scheduled for release Sep. 6 – and sumptuous 2011 sophomore set, “Nothing is Wrong.” Both were quickly recorded and took a straight-to-analog tape approach in delivering a warm, vintage vibe that’s reminiscent of early work by The Band and L.A.-area legends like Crosby, Stills & Nash and Jackson Browne.
“Passwords” marks a reunion with producer Jonathan Wilson, a longtime friend who produced the band’s first two albums and returned to the fold to produce “Passports.”
“Part of the DNA of Dawes was shaped by Jonathan, much like your first serious girlfriend dictates how you approach relationships for the rest of your life,” says frontman Taylor Goldsmith, 33, in press materials.
“Those first two Dawes records have a certain essence to them,” he adds. “We were figuring out who we were. When it came time to produce our sixth album, why not go back to the guy who started it all with us?”
The band spent three and a half weeks in the studio, focusing on full-band performances that were tracked live – including Goldsmith’s vocal takes – rather than multiple rounds of overdubs. The result is a warm, lived-in album that spotlights Dawes’ strength as both a killer live act and master craftsmen when it comes to song composition.
Bouncing between guitar-driven indie-rock (the anthemic “Living in the Future”), blue-eyed SoCal soul (“My Greatest Invention”) and modern folk (“I Can’t Love,” “Stay Down”), “Passwords” also embraces a spacier, experimental approach.
Playing a key role in that sound is keyboardist Lee Pardini – the band’s newest member, having joined the roster not long after the release of 2015 album, “All Your Favorite Bands” – whose analog keyboards push the band beyond its Americana origins.
The band also includes original members Griffin Goldsmith, 29, on drums (Taylor’s younger brother) and Wylie Gelber, 30, on bass.
“Passwords” is an appropriate soundtrack for the modern age. Centerpiece song “Living in the Future” encourages listeners to serve as a bright light during darker times. And “Crack the Case” is a timely call for patience and empathy in an age of political partisanship.
“They’ve crafted a somewhat low-key album, full of gently rendered melodies and sophisticated arrangements,” said the All Music Guide about the album, while Variety called it “their mellowest” and “first unabashedly romantic one.”
Added NPR, “Throughout ‘Passwords’ and the band’s career writ large, Dawes always returns to its greatest specialty: smooth and ingratiating California folk-rock that never bothers to hide its big, beating, bleeding heart.”
Known for its riveting live shows and now with six solid albums under its collective belt, Dawes has firmly established itself as one of the best folk-rock bands around –and one gets the sense that the promising four-piece is just hitting its stride.
“With its modern take on old-fashioned songcraft and interplay,” said the Chicago Sun-Times, “Dawes may ultimately be the most satisfying American band of its generation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.