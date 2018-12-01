December brings some dance-inducing music options to the Burlington area in the coming week. Here’s a closer look at the action.
Rubblebucket
Safe to say it’s been a rough few years for the dynamic duo behind Rubblebucket, a lauded Brooklyn-based band that formed 12 years ago in Burlington and is led by founder and trumpet phenom Alex Toth and singer-saxophonist extraordinaire Kalmia Traver, a Vermont native who grew up near Woodstock in Taftsville.
In the summer of 2013, Traver was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer, which was followed by a round of surgeries and chemotherapy treatments. Around the same time, Toth decided to get sober after a long struggle with alcoholism. Two years later, the longtime couple got engaged, and then their 11-year relationship came to end as they chose to “consciously uncouple” in the spring of 2015.
These major life events clearly informed the band’s new album, “Sun Machine,” released in August via Grand Jury Music. A follow-up to their stellar 2014 album “Survival Sounds,” “Sun Machine” is a beautifully exuberant and joyous recording that solidifies the band’s status as one of the most distinctive and compelling indie-pop bands around.
The album title is “a reference to the sun as this abundant natural resource we all have available to us — but it’s also about the inner sun, the magma in our hearts,” explains Traver, 35, in press materials. “When you can access that, you’re able to get through really hard moments, and evolve and develop creatively. I think that’s the best way to explain how I was able to work through the process of the two of us transforming our relationship in a positive way.”
“When I got cancer and Alex quit drinking, that was the beginning of a huge journey for both of us,” she adds. “So much of that journey has been about giving myself the freedom to exist on my own terms, believing in my ideas instead of self-editing. I think this album represents both of us allowing ourselves that freedom in a totally new way, and hopefully it’ll give people inspiration to be creative in their own lives, and to just soften up a bit, too.”
Rubblebucket and opener Joey Agresta perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Higher Ground Ballroom, S. Burlington. Tickets are $20 advance, $25 day of show (all ages); call 877-987-6487, or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com.
Lawrence
Led by the uber-talented sibling duo of Clyde Lawrence, 24, and Gracie Lawrence, 21, Lawrence is a rising New York City eight-piece soul pop group that delivers dance-friendly, keyboard-driven arrangements adorned by the dynamic duo’s stellar vocals and catchy melodies.
Called “the brother-sister musical phenomenon you need to hear” by Affinity magazine, Lawrence plays the intimate Club Metronome in support of its lauded sophomore album, “Living Room.” Released in September, the album promptly reached No. 2 on the iTunes R&B/Soul chart.
“The rich … arrangements pay tribute to Motown, Muscle Shoals and everything in between,” said Relix. Added DuJour magazine, “Taking cues from powerhouse performers like Aretha Franklin and Amy Winehouse, Gracie croons her way through ‘Living Room’ with an edgy grace that oozes a classic New York City aura.”
Lawrence and openers Huntertones and Aubrey Haddard perform at 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, at Club Metronome, Burlington. Tickets are $15 advance, $17 day of show (age 18 and older); call 802-658-4771, or go online to clubmetronome.com.
Wild Child
Not many bands can put such a pretty spin on growing pains as Wild Child, a seven-piece indie-pop group from Austin, Texas. The hard-touring septet brings its renowned live show back to Higher Ground in support of its fourth album, “Expectations,” released in February on the independent Nashville-based label, Dualtone Records.
Another winning album from one of America’s most compelling indie-pop groups, the assured “Expectations” serves up the band’s trademark brand of buoyant rhythms, beautiful vocals, lush instrumentation and impressive songwriting chops.
“Four albums in,” said Austin360, “the Austin indie-folk band-that-could has become increasingly confident without losing the sense of childlike wonder that’s so central to the spirit of their music.”
Based around the duo of lead vocalists Kelsey Wilson (violin) and Alexander Beggins (baritone ukulele), the band has steadily grown since its inception in 2010, and is now a “mini-pop orchestra” that includes Sadie Wolfe (cello), Matt Bradshaw (keyboards, trumpet), Cody Ackors (guitar, trombone), Tom Myers (drums, percussion) and Tyler Osmond (bass, vocals).
“Their live shows have always felt like a party where the world may end following their bombastic set,” said the Houston Press.
Future Generations, a Brooklyn-based indie-pop band, opens the show in support of its winsome sophomore album, “Landscape,” released in September on Frenchkiss Records.
Wild Child and opener Future Generations perform at 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3, at Higher Ground Ballroom, S. Burlington. Tickets are $17 advance, $20 day of show (all ages); call 877-987-6487 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com.
