Elinor Randall: “Wet Rack (Golden Gates Fields), 2nd State,” 1981, etching.

 Courtesy Studio Place Arts

Horses at a futuristic racecourse, a dandelion growing in a crack of a backbone-like curving sidewalk, a theater audience facing a massive screen — powerful imagery and symbolism resonate in the works of master printmaker Elinor Randall, longtime resident of Plainfield.

Randall’s creative career spanned more than 60 years with exhibitions in the United States and abroad between 1954-2013. She pioneered a multi-plate monoprint technique, founded Rung Rim Press, and was a founding member of Two Rivers Printmaking Studio in White River Junction.

