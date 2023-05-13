Fanning

Middlebury pianist Diana Fanning will perform Franz Schubert’s A Major Sonata, plus works by Chopin, Ravel and Lili Boulanger, in Plainfield, Randolph and Adamant, reprising a hit recital she performed at Middlebury College in October.

 Courtesy Plainfield Arts/

When pianist Diana Fanning performed Schubert’s A Major Sonata last October to a capacity crowd at Middlebury College’s Mahaney Center for the Arts, the audience, at first mesmerized, erupted in raucous applause — an unusual response to Schubert.

“Schubert writes so much from the heart,” Fanning said. “Every composer writes from the heart, but you have this feeling with Schubert that he experiences something, whether it’s the beauty of nature or some emotion, that it goes right into his music. There’s not a lot of filtering, there’s not a lot of layers, it’s just irresistible.”

jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com

