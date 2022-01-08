Miranda, the daughter of paleontologists, grew up surrounded by dinosaurs on a remote island. But today she’s bringing them to a theater near you. The remarkably life-like dinosaurs in Dinosaur World Live! include every kid’s favorite like Tyrannosaurus rex and triceratops, built to life-like proportions and puppeteered into reality.
“It’s an inspirational 50-minute interactive show with giant dinosaurs,” director Derek Bond said in a press Q&A. “Our biggest is nearly 10 meters (33 feet) long, and takes four people to puppeteer it.”
Dinosaur World Live! has toured the United Kingdom three times and is currently touring the United States, with a stop at Rutland’s Paramount Theatre at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15.
At different moments during the show Miranda asks for volunteers on stage, and when one particular dinosaur emerges, audiences have been known to either jump out of their seats or hide under them.
“We always start with a physical warm up,” Bond said about rehearsing for the show. “Puppeteering the dinosaurs is hard physical work, and the team has to warm up like dancers or athletes do.”
“Then we’ll look at a scene ‘unadorned’ — that’s where the puppeteers move around the space without the puppet,” he added, “but using their hands and legs in the same way they will when they are operating the puppet. We do this because the dinosaurs are heavy, and you can’t keep stopping and thinking about what to do when someone is holding 25 kilograms (55 pounds) on their shoulders.”
“When we have a shape for the scene that we’re happy with, the puppeteers will get inside the dinosaur, and we’ll test the shape out,” he explained. “Laura Cubitt, our brilliant puppet director, will spot the details that will help the puppeteers to make the dinosaur really ‘live’ — it might be a breath or a look, or a blink.”
To cast the character of Miranda, Bond was looking for someone with strong storytelling skills who could improvise, and for the puppeteers, “strong hands and the ability to focus completely on the puppet they’re working with — they have to make themselves disappear, and allow you to totally forget they’re there.”
Together with Cubitt, who brings the puppets to life and helps the puppeteers (who might not be able to see each other) communicate and work together, Bond keeps an overall eye on things like pacing, relationships between the dinosaurs, Miranda, the guests, and what story is being told in each episode.
“Laura will translate that into movements or thoughts that are useful for the puppeteers, and offer ideas when she’s found something that the puppeteers can do with the puppet,” Bond said.
“It’s an inspirational show,” he concluded. “It fires the imagination, and teaches you things you might not know about dinosaurs like T-rex and triceratops, but also introduces you to dinosaurs you might not have heard of like microraptor and segnosaurus. My hope is that audiences will come out with their imaginations working on all cylinders.”
