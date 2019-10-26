On paper it sounds like a mess — scattered pieces across a floor, a collection of broken plates, bags of rocks. In person, the neat, geometric presentation is completely expressive. They’re part of artist Whitney Ramage’s latest exhibit at 77 Gallery in Rutland through mid-November called “(Dis)embodiment.”
“It’s a lot of mixed ideas,” Ramage said recently on a tour through the gallery. “I’m always working around sections of the human body and taking up space, and the show touches on these themes.”
The paper scattered on the floor is folded into hundreds of origami boats that form a pattern, floating on the wooden sea of the gallery’s floorboards. The broken plates are reassembled and framed individually, hung in a pattern — seven across, four down. The result is lovely, broken things put back together.
Ramage says both revolve around a “need to deal with pain.”
“I’m taking the most obvious metaphor, which is this domestic broken object, and reconfiguring it into something beautiful and fixed, but not fixed,” she said, which was in part inspired by the Pablo Neruda poem, “An Ode to Broken Things,” and a desire to “have things that get broken by ordinary acts of living come back, or come back formed.”
The exhibit also includes a grid of mesh bags containing rocks, which collectively make up the same volume as Ramage’s body. In front of it, a cube sits on the floor, and Ramage explains the idea, saying “Those two things of the same volume are articulated differently.”
Her exhibit is running in tandem with the new 77Artist Residency exhibit by the current artist residents, who come from all over the country to create art in Rutland, as well as a new exhibit by local artist and teacher John Brodowski called “Why Forty Still Lifes” at the B&G Gallery two doors down. All three will have a reception, free and open to the public, on Sunday, October 27 from noon to 5 p.m. at 59-67 Merchants Row in Rutland.
On the upper level of the Opera House two of the artists in the residency program are working on their pieces, including Lili Dirks Goodman from Philadelphia. She stands in front of a canvas in progress — one section is painted with pinks and purples, the rest remains blank with just a light pencil sketch outline.
“I’m working on these floral prints that are superimposed over Andy Warhol’s camo patterns,” she explained. The juxtaposition of militant camouflage mixed with pink flowers is striking. “Camo is a symbol of militarism and the patriarchy, and I’m trying to reappropriate that imagery by putting a bunch of feminine imagery on top of it.”
Across the room, Amalya Megerman from New Jersey is working on a series of paintings, which from a distance look like warm shades of pink and flesh tones, but up close begin to look like bruises.
“I really like that push and pull,” she said, “which is why I wanted it to be abstract.”
“They’re all paintings of different parts of my skin,” Megerman explained. “And for me, manifestations of anxiety. You don’t necessarily know what they are when you’re first looking at them, so that people (can) project things on to them and see what they would in them.”
A couple doors down in the B&G Gallery, John Brodowski’s “Why Forty Still Lives” will be on display through Nov. 11 — over 43 compelling still lifes which draw the viewer in immediately.
“They’re not your grandmother’s still lifes,” Ramage said, stopping by one of a black-and-white sneaker, pointing out that it’s the same size as all of the paintings in the show.
“I love that these still lifes treat all the objects perfectly democratically,” she said. “Knowing John, that’s how he is in the world. He has this wonderful way of treating everyone equally, and for me that’s what makes these special.”
But what adds another dimension to the exhibit is the back room. All the objects from the paintings are arranged on display. To see the real-life sneaker after seeing its painting counterpart is fascinating.
“You have to completely reorient to scale because some things are larger, some are smaller,” Ramage said. “What he’s done to them is really special.”
