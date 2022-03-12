The live music scene heats up with a diverse assortment of artists performing across Northern Vermont this week, with everything from desert blues-rock and rockin’ zydeco to New Orleans brass, reggae and Afro-jazz.
Saturday: KeruBo
KeruBo, aka Kenyan-born, Burlington-based Afro-jazz singer Kerubo-Ogati Webster and her band, kicks off the inaugural Facing the Sunrise Black Performing Arts Series with a free show at the relatively new St. Johnsbury venue, Catamount ArtPort.
A new collaboration between St. Johnsbury-based Catamount Arts and the Clemmons Family Farm, a Black-led nonprofit arts and culture organization in Charlotte, the series “aims to engage audiences with stellar performances that celebrate and teach the Black Experience with positive and uplifting messages from the Black artist community,” according to a news release.
KeruBo performs in support of its stirring 2021 album, “Hali ya Utu” (Swahili for “the state of humanity”), which fuses buoyant Afro-jazz and African folk music with gospel and blues flavors.
KeruBo performs at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 12 at Catamount ArtPort, Green Mountain Mall, St. Johnsbury (Clemmons Family Farm/Catamount Arts). Admission is free but tickets are required to reserve seating; call 888-757-5559 or go online to www.catamountarts.org
Thursday: Dirty Dozen Brass Band
Happening on St. Patrick’s Day, this double-barreled blowout is decidedly Louisiana inspired. Formed more than 40 years ago, Dirty Dozen Brass Band is a New Orleans institution known for its freewheeling fusion of brass band tradition with everything from rhythm and blues, jazz and funk to American roots, rock and gospel styles.
And Nathan Williams of Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas is an American treasure who “never disappoints,” according to NoDepression magazine, calling his music “the best zydeco in the business.” “On record and in person,” added NoDepression, “you can always depend on Williams’ rockin’ zydeco to lift your spirits and move your feet.”
Mardi Gras Mambo, featuring Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas, is at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 17 at Fuller Hall, St. Johnsbury Academy (Catamount Arts). Tickets are $15-$52 (free for students); call 888-757-5559 or go online to www.catamountarts.org
Thursday: Mighty Mystic
Known for his distinctive “hard roots” mix of roots reggae, hip hop and rock, Mighty Mystic is a Jamaican-born, Boston-based standout on the East Coast reggae scene who’s been performing for over two decades. Mystic brings his high-energy live show to Waterbury Center in support of his fifth album, “Giant.”
Scheduled for release on Friday, the album is a well-produced 13-song set with everything from rock and pop influenced tunes to ballads and classic reggae sounds — highlights of the latter include “Goshen,” a tribute to Mystic’s Jamaican hometown, and “Far from Jamaica,” which features reggae icon Sizzla and Mystic’s son Tyler Loyal.
Mighty Mystic & the Hard Roots Movement, with openers Naya Rockers, Yaadcore and Sata, perform at 9 p.m. Thursday, March 17 at Zenbarn, Waterbury Center. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 day of show (age 21 and older; under 21 with parent or legal guardian); call 802-223-2424 or go online to www.zenbarnvt.com
March 19-20: Mdou Moctar
Hailing from a small village in the West African country of Niger, Tuareg guitar sensation Mdou Moctar is one of the most innovative artists in contemporary Saharan music — and in rock, in general.
Moctar, 35, brings his mesmerizing fusion of African folk and American blues and rock, and his tightknit band for two area shows in support of his widely lauded 2021 album, “Afrique Victime,” which landed on multiple “best album” lists.
The New York Times called it “his strongest and most focused record to date,” while Pitchfork dubbed it “a uniquely vibrant and kinetic recording, one that proves that the future of rock music exists far beyond what any genre or geographic borders can define.”
Mdou Moctar performs the following shows in Vermont:
— 8 p.m. Friday, March 19 at Dibden Center for the Arts, Northern Vermont University-Johnson. Tickets are $10 (general admission; free for NVU community); call 888-757-5559 or go online to www.catamountarts.org
— 8 p.m. Saturday, March 20 at Higher Ground Ballroom, S. Burlington (with opener Emily Robb). Tickets are $20 in advance, $23 day of show (all ages); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
