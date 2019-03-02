Sometimes good things happen unexpectedly. The long-running roots band Donna the Buffalo has been a fan favorite since it started 30 years ago, but its success isn’t due to any kind of strategizing.
“We never planned it out,” said co-founder Tara Nevins by phone Monday afternoon during a break between shows. “We just never stopped doing it. And one thing leads to another, one bus leads to another bus, leads to another tour, leads to another record, and then all of a sudden you wake up one day and go ‘wow, we’ve been doing this a long time.’”
The name of the band was a bit by accident, too. Nevins is not Donna. There is no Donna. It’s been reported that the name of the band came from the suggestion “Dawn of the Buffalo” misheard as Donna the Buffalo, and stuck.
She and co-founder Jeb Puryear started playing original roots music together back in 1989, the music infused with elements of Cajun, rock, folk, reggae and country. In 1991, they started the four-day annual Finger Lakes Grassroots Festival in Trumansburg, New York, which draws more than 15,000 music fans every year.
And at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9, Donna the Buffalo will play Middlebury’s Town Hall Theater.
With Puryear on vocals and electric guitar, and Nevins handling vocals, fiddle, guitar, accordion and scrub board, Nevins said what you see on stage doesn’t come together until the end of their songwriting process.
“The way it works is, Jeb and I tend to write separately,” she said. “And then (we) work the songs out with the band. We’ve always talked about co-writing but we’ve never gotten to it yet, believe it or not.”
So Nevins tends to sing the songs she writes, and Puryear his.
“Jeb likes to get up first thing in the morning make some tea and sit with his guitar and write,” Nevins said. “I tend to do it more around dusk or the later part of the day into the evening. I get sort of inspired by that time of day.”
“Or sometimes you’re on the road, on the bus, and you’re just picking at the guitar and something comes out,” she added. “It’s kind of hard to know when and how and why it happens. Sometimes you get a melody first and the words come later. Sometimes you have subject idea, and you put a melody to that. It happens in all different ways and different times.”
For the band’s latest album and title track, “Dance in the Street,” they worked with producer and engineer Rob Fraboni, known for his work with Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton and the Rolling Stones. It came out last November along with an upbeat new video.
“We’ve basically been touring to support the new record,” Nevins said. “And we’re excited to come to Vermont. We’ll be playing stuff from our new record, and a bunch of oldies but goodies. People’s favorites.”
