Dorset Review

The cast of Dorset Theatre Festival’s “The Thanksgiving Play” — from left, Stephen Stocking (Jaxton), Kate MacCluggage (Logan), Craig Wesley Divino (Caden) and Isabel Pask (Alicia) — in their imagined traditional skit.

 Photo by Joey Moro

Terribly P.C. — politically correct — Vermont audiences will get a real kick out of “The Thanksgiving Play” — unless, of course, they’re offended!

Dorset Theatre Festival is closing its 46th season with a ridiculous and ridiculously funny production of Larissa FastHorse’s 2015 brilliant satire about a group of White educators and theater wannabes attempting to be “sensitive” while creating an historically accurate school play about the first Thanksgiving to celebrate Native American Heritage Month.

