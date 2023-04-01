Dorset Theatre Festival’s 46th season begins with new leadership but retains the highest level of theatrical values that the company has become famous for.
“I wanted everyone to have a good time at the Dorset Playhouse,” Interim Executive Producing Director Will Rucker said, explaining the choices for 2023 season.
“The festival has a reputation for excellent productions and good plays and strong talent,” he said. “To me, it was very important to keep that tradition going.”
Beginning in June, Dorset will present William Goldman’s stage adaptation of Stephen King’s “Misery” (June 23-July 8), the world premiere of “Still” by Lia Romeo (July 21-Aug. 5), Kate Hamill’s “Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson — Apt. 2B” (Aug. 11-26), and “The Thanksgiving Play” by Larissa FastHorse (Sept. 1-10), all at the Dorset Playhouse.
In programming the season, Rucker collaborated with Ryan Koss, Dorset’s marketing and development director.
“When you pick a show, it’s like OK, it’s a good play, does it feel like anything we’ve had success with before? Or is it a new or risky thing?” Rucker said recently by phone. “That’s how we approached it. It’s what we think will get people excited.”
They let titles and projects emerge.
“I’m a big believer in the play has to be good, certainly, but who are the people and the team who are going to create it?” Rucker said. “That can be the difference between the success of a project and a mediocre project. When you have a team that can be collaborative and excited about the work, they bring it to life in a professional way.
“I think we’re on track to do that with all the productions,” Rucker said.
A good example is “Misery,” the opening show.
“Jackson Gay is the director for live-event horror,” he said. “Whatever she’s working on, she’s gotten so good at creating the suspense and intensity like ‘Wait Until Dark’ last year. And to help her with that are real pros.”
After being rescued from a wintry car crash, acclaimed romance novelist Paul Sheldon finds himself incapacitated in the secluded home of Annie Wilkes, his “number-one fan.” Events take a nightmarish turn, and the injured Paul realizes the unhinged Annie has no intention of letting him leave.
“I didn’t grow up going to the drive-in movies, but it does have that Friday night drive-in going to see ‘The Blob’ vibe,” Rucker said. “It’s great fun, but that’s not to say it’s just light theater either. I think it’s a new and exciting piece with really good people working on it.”
“‘Misery’ is an old-fashioned thriller, where terror and humor intertwine to keep you on the edge of your seat, or hiding under it,” Gay said.
In “Still,” Helen and Mark broke up 30 years ago, but they never completely forgot about each other. When they meet for dinner to catch up, the flame is rekindled. But Mark is running for Congress, and Helen has a secret that could derail his bid. Lost love is revisited in this comedy about getting older, political divisions and roads not taken.
“That’s one I couldn’t have planned on because the director, Adrienne Campbell-Holt, just called up and said, ‘You’ve got to read this!’” Rucker said. “It’s a whirlwind play. I bet the whole thing’s less than an hour and a half, and it’s great roles for two actors in their 60s, and I think the audience is going to see themselves in it. It’s funny, it’s political, it’s very real — it’s a very good play.”
In “Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson — Apt. 2B,” Hamill takes her unforgiving pen to “cheerfully desecrating the stories of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.”
In this highly theatrical small-cast escapade, oddball female roommates Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Joan Watson emerge from the pandemic fog as a deeply codependent, quasi-dysfunctional, Odd Couple duo, careening from caper to caper in a rollicking murder mystery.
“It’s going to be a very ensemble-driven piece, and the director, Aneesha Kudtarkar, has a background in dance and movement,” Rucker said. “It’s very laugh-a-minute, it’s very madcap — it’s going to be pretty raucous!”
“The Thanksgiving Play,” which just opened on Broadway with an all-star cast, closes Dorset’s 2023 season, and will be directed by Raz Golden, who helmed “Queen of the Night” in 2021.
“What it is, is four white people coming together to create a Thanksgiving pageant that’s just the best ever,” Rucker said. “And they’re not gong to offend anyone, and they’re going to get their Native American History Month grant. And everybody’s going to say, ‘Wow! That was really respectful, and you guys are the best.’”
“As an artist obsessed with how Americans tell the stories of our past, ‘The Thanksgiving Play’ has been a dream of mine to work on,” Golden said. “The play dissects the foundational American myth of the ‘First Thanksgiving’ and reconstructs it in both familiar and jarring ways. Not to mention, it’s very, very funny.”
The Dorset Theatre Festival hopes to have something for everyone.
“Each show has something special, but watching the playhouse transform from show to show by seeing the whole season is one of the best live experiences in southern Vermont,” Koss said. “It has been fun to collaborate with Will to curate this season, and we’re excited to share it with our audience.”
