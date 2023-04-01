Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Cloudy with rain in the morning...then a chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers during the evening, mainly cloudy overnight with periods of rain or snow. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%.