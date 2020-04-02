DORSET – Dorset Theatre Festival will suspend its previously announced 43rd season, which was scheduled to begin June 25 at the Dorset Playhouse.
“We believe a theater should be like the kitchen table of the community – a place where people come to laugh together, celebrate together, and learn together,” explained Artistic Director Dina Janis. “These challenging times call for tough choices, and although the decision not to proceed with the 2020 season is a tough choice, we are focusing on reinventing our annual celebration of great plays for these extraordinary times.”
“We are working on creating digital programming which will begin rolling out this spring,” Janis said. “We are so fortunate that our new play development programs have become such a haven for content creation, and the writers and artists who are part of these initiatives are excited to share work in this new online format.”
The festival plans to return as soon as possible, Janis added. “We will do something in-person as soon as we are able. We are thinking of these beautiful plays we had scheduled as ‘on hold for now’ so we can make a really exciting plan for what might be possible when people are allowed to gather again.”
Dorset, like many arts organizations and artists, is developing new ways of connecting in the world of social distancing. The Dorset Theatre Festival Women Artists Writing Group, which typically meets twice each month in New York City, has moved its meetings to an online platform. The Jean E. Miller Young Playwrights Program is being offered online for the first time ever in its eight-year history, still at no charge to the local schools that participate. Artist development programs, including the Festival’s new Commissioning and Fellowship program, will also forge ahead.
In reaching the decision not to move forward with the 2020 season, Dorset Theatre Festival coordinated with Weston Playhouse Theatre Company and other arts organizations in the region.
“This is a tough message to deliver,” Janis said. “Susanna Gellert at Weston and I felt it was important to get through this situation together, in a way that the arts region we’ve been working so hard to build here in southern Vermont will survive.”
