MANCHESTER — Dorset Theatre Festival, under the leadership of Artistic Director Dina Janis, has announced its 44th Season. The inaugural StageFree Audio Plays series will feature new commissions by playwrights Theresa Rebeck and Chisa Hutchinson. Live main stage performances at the Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester will be Christopher Durang’s “Laughing Wild” July-31; “Queen of the Night,” a world premiere by Travis Tate, Aug. 10-Sept. 4; and a workshop of “Scarecrow” by Heidi Armbruster, as part of the festival’s annual Pipeline Series of new work.
The 2021 comeback season will begin with StageFree Audio Plays, a new series written for a totally aural experience. The first podcast, “Redeemed” by Chisa Hutchinson, will debut just before the beginning of the festival’s live outdoor season at the Southern Vermont Arts Center.
The festival is building an outdoor stage to be home to main stage productions set under the stars throughout July and August.
“The Vermont landscape will be the theater’s backdrop this year, and the stage will be a truly open-air experience for both the audience and the artists,” Janis said.
The outdoor season will begin with the blast-from-the-1980s comedy “Laughing Wild” by Durang, whom the New Yorker called “one of the funniest men in the world.” The play, in three parts, stars a man and a woman struggling to cope with life in modern America. Over the course of two monologues and a chance meeting inside of a dream, the characters take on everything from the supermarket to nuclear waste to their own frenetic psyches. Directed by Jade King Carroll, the festival’s resident artist, it will star Dan Butler (Frasier), who starred in the festival’s 2019 hit “Slow Food,” and five-time festival performer and 2020 Drama Desk Award-winner Mary Bacon.
Next will be the world premiere of “Queen of the Night, written by Tate, a queer Black playwright, poet, and performer from Austin, Texas. Recently divorced Stephen and his millennial son Ty set out on a camping trip to their old stomping grounds in southeastern Texas. As an important family event approaches, father and son attempt to survive the woods, and one another, braving the bears and reckoning with the wilderness of their past. Despite low cell signals and high emotions, the two characters try their best to connect in this timely, illuminating, and entertaining play.
“Travis’ play is an honest and poetic comedy about family,” Janis said. “We are so proud that our audience will be the first to experience this funny and beautiful play in person.”
In addition to the main stage productions, the festival will host a two-week developmental residency of “Scarecrow” by Armbruster (“Mrs. Christie,” 2019), directed Dina Janis, with matinee readings beginning July 14. Will the bulls chase her off the property or will she garden herself into oblivion? “Scarecrow” is one woman’s look back at the last 33 days of her father’s life. A New York City actress lands herself on her family’s dairy farm to grieve herself back to life. But can she ever make enough meatloaf to feel a sense of purpose again now that her most important person is no longer on the planet?
Dorset Theatre Festival’s main stage productions will begin at 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, beginning July 9 at Southern Vermont Arts Center. “Scarecrow” will have matinee performances Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, July 14, 17, 18, 24, 25 and 28.
The restival will offer on-demand streaming versions of both main stage plays, which will also be available as an option for patrons who are unable to reschedule if they miss a performance due to weather conditions.
Audiences will find things noticeably different this year, including a touchless and paperless box office, a digital playbill, social distancing, and required facemasks.
Go online to dorsettheatrefestival.org for tickets or information.
