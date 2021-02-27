The stage may be dark, but new life is percolating behind the curtain at Dorset Theatre Festival. The acclaimed and innovative southern Vermont professional company has launched its new Commissioning and Fellowship Program, and named returning director Jade King Carroll as resident artist to design and oversee the program in collaboration with Artistic Director Dina Janis. Carroll also will work with Janis in producing the festival’s new StageFree Audio Plays.
All this will lead up to Dorset’s announcement of its 2021 in-person theater season — coming soon.
“It’s been something that’s been in the works for a long time,” Janis said. “Over the years, we’ve developed such a reputation nationally for being this incubator for writers. As that evolved, we were able to go forward and find a large donor who was really interested in underwriting a multi-year grant for us to be able to really form this program for commissioning and fellowships.”
It took a while to design the new program, formalizing previous efforts as well as creating new.
“We just read so many plays, then meeting with playwrights from all over the country, culminating in choosing our first fellows and commissions,” Janis said. “So it’s been a process, but we’re just so excited that it’s launched and happening — especially right now, with COVID, to be able to be doing something when things are so stuck. We’ve been really active — though it hasn’t been so public.
The first two fellows are playwrights Jihan Crowther and Josh Wilder; commissioned playwrights are Cusi Cram and Sarah Gancher.
Radio plays
Despite COVID-19, Dorset has been producing theater, just not on the stage.
There have been three online Zoom versions of Women Artists Writing Group material, and a Pipeline reading of Chris Bohjalian’s new play “Wingspan” that were released publicly.
Building on the success of Dorset’s first online workshop last fall, the festival is expanding its offerings to reach as many Vermont middle and high school students as possible and provide support to Vermont teachers.
“Otherwise, we’ve been focused on building forward,” Janis said. “To tell you the truth, the pause gives the opportunity to think a lot about what you are doing, how you are supporting your community, not only your local community, but your artistic community. Being able to bring on people into the organization that can really help think forward in a way where your vision lives.”
Dorset has recently been focusing on the new StageFree Audio Plays Series, radio plays that are about to go live.
“To me, audio plays are real fun — and something you might want to listen to five years from now,” Janis said. “I’m not a huge fan of Zoom acting, whereas everyone from Tom Stoppard to Caryl Churchill to Samuel Becket all wrote for BBC Radio — so the medium can be really fantastic.”
Dorset commissioned two playwrights, Chisa Hutchinson and Broadway’s Theresa Rebeck (who lives in Dorset as well as New York City), put together the creative teams and found a socially distanced way to make the recordings.
“Williamstown (Theatre Festival) did it as well — their whole season went to Audible,” Janis said. “We’re about to release those. So that’s the big public-facing work we can put out there during our off-season.”
Summer beckons
Dorset is planning on an in-person outdoor live season from mid-July to the end of August. The company is now in negotiations about a location and building the outdoor theater. The planning process also involves coming to grips with the Actors’ Equity Association (union) and COVID-19 regulations.
“But we’re certain it’s going to go,” Janis said. “The Equity unions are very, very rigid. Usually it’s a 30- to 40-page safety proposal that needs to be worked on with them and approved. The problem is that the situation is a changing one.”
There are also the complications of theater personnel, some local or regional, but many coming from elsewhere.
“So you’re not only working with your state rules, but you’re also working with all those other kinds of factors,” Janis said. “And, within a week, the COVID can suddenly spike in an area. I’m hopeful that some of that is going to change now.”
Janis and Weston Playhouse Executive Artistic Director Susanna Gellert and are planning a joint summer announcement for the two theaters soon.
“That’s where our focus is, the summer and getting ready to bring people back together — in our version of a safe outdoor theater,” Janis said. “We’re hoping to create our own little Delacorte Theater — creating a real outdoor theater space with lights and sound, like a real stage. It’s an adventure, a magical adventure.”
