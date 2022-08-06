Next weekend, Town Hall Theater will present “Welcome to Paradise,” Doug Anderson’s new musical — which he began writing in the 1990s — in its first performances. Anderson is better known for his roles in the founding and direction of Town Hall Theater and the Opera Company of Middlebury.
“I’ve been telling people that the next two weeks are the culmination of my entire artistic life,” Anderson said last weekend. “I’ve been writing songs and musicals since college and high school.”
“Welcome to Paradise,” with music and lyrics by Anderson, book by Patti McKenney, will be presented in a staged workshop production Aug. 12-14 at Town Hall Theater. Featuring a seven-piece orchestra, performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Anderson is directing, Ronnie Romano is musical director, with musical arrangements by Jerry Shedd.
“Welcome to Paradise” is a musical for six women, based on the true story of a woman Anderson knew in England. Her husband, who worked often in the Middle East, simply disappeared. Unraveling the mystery of his life became a journey to learn about herself as well. The musical is by turns funny and touching, with a lot to say about how world events, though seemingly distant, can deeply affect our private lives.
Anderson comes from a long career as a writer of award-winning plays and a stint as head writer on the CBS soap opera, “The Guiding Light,” with two daytime Emmy award nominations to his credit.
“Directing 60-65 operas and musicals, that’s the best education you can have when it comes to writing musicals — direct a lot of Sondheim, direct musicals, direct Puccini and Verdi, and learn about what works,” Anderson said. “I’ve had the best education.”
Anderson has also taught the history of musicals at colleges, including courses on Stephen Sondheim.
“So it’s not like this comes out of the blue,” he said. “It’s something I’ve been working on my whole life.”
Anderson began writing “Welcome to Paradise” 30 years ago with McKenny, a friend, but two things happened that put the musical on hold.
“Basically, because of Town Hall Theater, and because the person I was working with, Patty McKenny, died tragically,” Anderson said. “So it’s been in the bottom drawer unfinished for over 15 years.”
And then came COVID.
“I don’t think it’s a very nice thing to say, that I had a good a very good COVID because I got laid off.” Anderson said. “All of a sudden, I had time on my hands for the first time ever. My wife said, ‘You better finish that musical now.’ So I was given the gift of time two years ago, and I was just a writer. I wasn’t an administrator anymore because the theater was closed. It was just a blissful time for me — and now it’s ready to go.”
The result is no frothy song-and-dance musical, though.
“I’m trying to write a musical that has the heft of a good drama, so it’s not all jazz, hams and tap dancing,” he said. “It’s none of that. It’s still quite funny. The relationships are interesting. The story plays a little bit like a thriller. And the music flows in and out of the action.”
Anderson wanted the dramatic scenes to be as important and as interesting as the musical numbers.
“I wanted the whole thing to be of a piece, coming in and out of this complicated story — and also telling the story of these six women,” he said. “So it is unlike anything you’ve seen.”
Anderson also means to remind us that there are talented women musical theater performers who are now middle aged.
“When they were younger, they played Marian the librarian (“Music Man”), they played Cinderella, they played the soubrette, then they sort of aged out of starring in a musical ever again,” he said. “In my musical, five of the six characters are over 50 — and the leading character is 51.”
Suzanne Kantorski, who starred in many of Anderson’s opera productions, plays the leading role, supported by Cathy Walsh, Jillian Torres, Melinda Hinsdale Bickford, Nessa Rabin and Sarah Stone.
“I’ve got a terrific seven-piece orchestra made up of Vermont Symphony and Opera Company of Middlebury musicians,” Anderson said. “I have a donor-backer who’s allowed me to do this right.”
As for the music, Anderson admits to the influence of Sondheim.
“So I think the music is sophisticated,” he said. “There is a surprising number of group numbers, contrapuntal numbers, scenes between four or five people that turn into a number that has four or five voices happening. It’s tuneful — I think the ballads are very strong.
“There’s some Sondheim DNA in it, there’s no question, but I’ve taken it my own way,” Anderson said. “It does have some pseudo-glitzy Broadway tunes. It’s the kind of musical where sometimes you don’t know where the dialogue stops and the song begins.”
In fact, “Welcome to Paradise” is the product of a career.
“I’m really proud of it,” Anderson said. “I’ve literally been working on it for 30 years — honing it, throwing out songs, adding songs — doing just what Rodgers and Hammerstein did.”
