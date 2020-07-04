Call it the new American pastime: a return to the previously bygone experience of drive-in entertainment, updated for the safe enjoyment of music and arts during a pandemic.
A new drive-in endeavor, dubbed the “Drive-In to Stay Safe Movie and Concert Series,” is a collaboration between St. Johnsbury-based Catamount Arts and Northern Vermont University. The series starts July 11 and will run every weekend through August at NVU’s Johnson and Lyndon campuses.
NVU-Johnson will host on Saturdays, with NVU-Lyndon holding court on Sundays. Each campus will take turns hosting live music one week and then classic family-friendly films the next.
“I’ve worked with both organizations for some time … so it was a great way to showcase the beautiful campuses at each location,” said Tim Mikovitz, director of theater and programming at NVU and technical director at Catamount Arts.
“These schools really are gems in their communities and so important to the creative economy in their respective rural areas,” Mikovitz said of the two campuses — which merged two years ago and in April staved off a recommendation from Vermont State Colleges System Chancellor Jeb Spaulding to close both campuses amid continuing financial struggles.
Around the same time, Mikovitz pitched the drive-in idea to Catamount Arts Executive Director Jody Fried, who secured the funding and has spearheaded the project.
Mikovitz is producing and managing the events in Johnson in addition to overseeing the technical side on both campuses. Molly Stone, associate director of live programming at Catamount Arts, will produce and manage the Lyndon events.
A production crew will be onsite at both campuses every weekend. The Catamount Arts staff is working the grounds in Lyndon, while a team of volunteers will handle operational duties in Johnson.
The July 11 kickoff follows a two-week trial run at both campuses, which “allowed us to practice COVID-19 safety protocol and adjust where needed,” Stone said, adding: “We trained our entire staff in real-life situations and asked for feedback from our audience.”
Like the Higher Ground Drive-In Experience that debuted last month at the Champlain Valley Expo in Essex Junction, cars are spaced 6 feet apart, though blankets and lawn chairs are allowed in front of your vehicle. Sound is transmitted via FM radio. Tickets are priced per car, not per person, and must be purchased online in advance of the event.
Bands are mostly Vermont-based. “I had to cancel so many shows this spring, so I had a shortlist from which to draw,” Mikovitz said. “We have a really eclectic lineup ranging from bluegrass to reggae, with a little of everything in between.”
“I’m really excited to bring the community together to experience some great live music and classic films,” Mikovitz added.
“We’ve worked really hard to bring a safe and socially distanced experience for this series, so people can relax and enjoy some quality entertainment in these beautiful corners of the state,” Mikovitz said.
Concert Series schedule
— July 11 (concert): Thank God for Science — Boston-based instrumental rock group formed by bassist Jeremy Moses Curtis (Booker T, Jeffrey Foucault), who grew up in Manchester. NVU-Johnson, 7 p.m.
— July 12 (movie): “Back to the Future” — NVU-Lyndon, 8:47 p.m.
— July 18 (movie): “Back to the Future” — NVU-Johnson. 8:44 p.m.
— July 19 (concert): StarratS — Northeast Kingdom-based rock ensemble featuring musicians from such bands as Tritium Well, Electric Sorcery, The Atlantic Effect and The Beardos. NVU-Lyndon, 7 p.m.
— July 25 (concert): Beg, Steal or Borrow — Northern Vermont bluegrass band that Seven Days called “a deeply talented group with a reverence for the past and a bright future.” NVU-Johnson, 7 p.m.
— July 26 (movie): “E.T. the Extraterrestrial” — NVU-Lyndon. 8:35 p.m.
— Aug. 1 (movie): “E.T. the Extraterrestrial” — NVU-Johnson. 8:30 p.m.
— Aug. 2 (concert): Dave Keller — Montpelier blues and soul powerhouse performs in support of his 2019 album, “Live at the Killer Guitar Thriller.” NVU-Lyndon, 7 p.m.
— Aug. 8 (concert): Zach Nugent Band — Burlington-area guitarist, a former member of Melvin Seals and JGB, has built a sizable area following for his classic and disco-infused Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia Band-inspired music. NVU-Johnson, 7 p.m.
—Aug. 9 (movie): “The Great Outdoors” — NVU-Lyndon, 8:16 p.m.
— Aug. 15 (movie): “The Great Outdoors” — NVU-Johnson, 8:10 p.m.
— Aug. 16 (concert): Dan Houghton CD release — Scottish multi-instrumentalist based in southern Vermont, performs in support of his new album, “Borderpipe Personality Disorder,” released three weeks ago. NVU-Lyndon, 7 p.m.
— Aug. 22 (concert): Root Shock — reggae-soul band from Syracuse, N.Y. NVU-Johnson, 7 p.m.
— Aug. 23 (movie): “Harry and the Hendersons” — NVU-Lyndon, 7:54 p.m.
— Aug. 29 (movie): “Harry and the Hendersons” — NVU-Johnson, 7:46 p.m.
— Aug. 30 (concert): Chad Hollister — central Vermont-based singer-songwriter has become one of Vermont’s most established and popular musicians. NVU-Lyndon, 7 p.m.
