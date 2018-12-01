Christmas is one thing as an adult, something else as a kid. Having a Christmas tradition can help tie the two together. Dylan Thomas captured the nostalgia of childhood Christmas in his poem, “A Child’s Christmas in Wales.”
“It’s an old chestnut,” explained Marshfield actor and playwright Tom Blachly. “One of those classic Christmas stories. Beautifully written.”
Blachly is one of eight local actors in Echo Valley Community Arts’ eighth annual dramatized reading of “A Child’s Christmas in Wales” at 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, in two Montpelier locations.
“I would mention it when I was first producing it and people would say, ‘Oh my mother or father would read that every Christmas,’” said Naomi Flanders, of East Montpelier.
She’s directing the reading, which was developed from the poem. It was an idea local theater director Margo Whitcomb introduced to Flanders.
“It was brilliant of Margo to have that vision for how different lines could be parceled out for different characters,” Flanders said. “When I first read it, (there were) so many strong visuals I had to read it several times. So what Margo has done is enhance it by separating all that out so that it’s clear.”
To bring it to life, Flanders took an interesting approach to developing characters with the actors, by considering it a photo shoot.
“I take a line from the play and I’ll say you’ve got really uncomfortable clothing on right now: Can you hear that reflected in the line?” she said. “Or you’re not really sure how you feel about your sister. As soon as they begin to get that, in the photo shoot they express it in their faces.”
And then during rehearsals, Flanders’ goal was to give the words a “rhythmic feel, like tossing a ball to (each other).”
“I’ve already pretty much (determined) what voices will belong to whom, but that’s subject to change,” Flanders said. “If I feel that somebody else’s voice is better for a particular line I’ll change it.
“So we read through it alternating voices without being attached to any particular one,” she continued, “and then we start sharpening it, making sure that one line feeds expressively into the next line. It requires a lot of paying attention. You have to almost memorize the whole thing so that people get really comfortable.
“I really want kids to know it is a poem for both adults and children,” Flanders added. “It’s funny and touching at the same time.”
“Nobody writes like Dylan Thomas,” Blachly said. “It’s so fresh. He has startling ways of putting words together, and it’s also just a wonderful evocation of childhood. He captures everything so exquisitely, from the people in this town and the anticipation of Christmas. It’s a lot of fun (and) a great holiday tradition.”
Holiday hot cider and cookies will be served afterward.
