Strap in, music lovers. The Burlington Discover Jazz Festival has started its 39th soiree in the Queen City, and this year’s 10-day extravaganza is once again packed with compelling performers.
Last week, we looked at some of the rising stars performing at the festival. This week, we’re highlighting some of the 70-plus events on tap at this year’s fest.
Saturday: “X-Votive” — Created by Burlington filmmakers Trish Denton and Myles David Jewell along with Burlington singer, performance artist and dancer Stephanie Lynn Wilson, “X-Votive” is a cinematic experience that fuses film — displayed on four video screens — with live music by Wilson’s intriguing new band, acquamossa.
Contois Auditorium (Burlington City Hall), 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 p.m. Free
Saturday: Charenée Wade, Marquise Knox — Wade, a highlight of the 2016 festival, is a soulful vocalist known for her improvisational prowess and her seriously swinging groove. Knox is a rising St. Louis-based blues guitarist.
Starr Farm Park, 3 p.m. Free
Saturday: Jon Thomas, Jalen Baker, Ruben Fox — The three up and coming artists join forces at the intimate Radio Bean. Thomas, a pianist and Cleveland native — the New York Times called him “stunningly good” — fuses jazz with gospel, R&B and funk. Baker is a singular vibraphonist from Texas, while Fox is a rising Harlem-based saxophonist from London.
Radio Bean, 6 p.m. Free
Big Joe’s at Vermont Comedy Club, 10 p.m. Free
Sunday: Pedrito Martinez — The Cuban-born percussionist, 48 — NPR called him “New York’s most vibrant Cuban conguero” — performs with his kickin’ quintet in support of his Latin Grammy-nominated 2021 album, “Acertijos.”
Flynn Space, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. $25
Sunday: Unknown Blues Band feat. Joey Sommerville — The legendary Burlington group that got its start at the storied venue Hunt’s — now the Vermont Comedy Club — reconvenes with former Queen City standout and now Atlanta-based trumpeter Joey Sommerville filling the sizable shoes of late great saxophonist and singer Big Joe Burrell.
Big Joe’s at Vermont Comedy Club, 7 p.m. $20
Monday: Sean Mason – The rising pianist and Jazz at Lincoln Center Emerging Artist performs with his quintet.
Radio Bean, 7 p.m. Free
Tuesday-Wednesday: Gary Bartz and Sean Mason Trio — Master saxophonist Bartz, 81 — known for his work with such jazz heavyweights as Max Roach, Art Blakey, McCoy Tyner and Miles Davis — joins forces with rising pianist Mason and his trio.
Big Joe’s at Vermont Comedy Club, 10 p.m. Free
Wednesday: Bobby Rush — The Blues Hall of Famer is still going strong at age 88, garnering a second Grammy Award for his 2021 album, “Rawer than Raw.”
Flynn Space, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., $25
Thursday: Chicken Fat Injection — The relatively new Vermont group, aka CFI, includes such standout musicians as guitarist George Petit, bassist John Rivers, drummer Geza Carr and keyboardist Mike Hartigan, who are joined by a horn section.
Flynn Space, 6 p.m., $25
Friday, June 10: George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Lakecia Benjamin & Soul Squad — The funk legend, now 80, brings his sizable Parliament Funkadelic ensemble. Rising saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin and her band, Soul Squad, gets the party started.
Waterfront Park, 7 p.m. Free
Saturday, June 11: The Legendary Ingramettes, Treme Brass Band, Mwenso & the Shakes — Formed 60 years ago by the late gospel music icon Maggie Ingram, spirited Virginia group the Legendary Ingramettes is now fronted by Ingram’s daughter, the Rev. Almeta Ingram-Miller. The potent triple-bill also includes New Orleans institution Treme Brass Band and Mwenso & the Shakes. The latter — led by musician and activist Michael Mwenso, co-curator of this year’s festival — is a diverse Harlem-based collective that stirs up jazz, blues and African music into its high-energy mix.
Waterfront Park, 4 p.m. Free
The Legendary Ingramettes also perform June 12 at Clemmons Family Farm, Charlotte, 11 a.m. Free
Saturday, June 11: Joe Farnsworth — The highly regarded jazz drummer performs a program dubbed “honoring the ancestral rhythm makers.”
Flynn Space, 8:30 p.m. $25
Saturday, June 11: Treme Brass Band, Gentleman Brawlers — Featuring a funky mix of veteran and younger musicians, Treme Brass Band is a New Orleans institution led by snare drummer Benny Jones Sr. Opening the show is Gentleman Brawlers, a Brooklyn-based Afro-funk and disco-inspired dance band making its Nectar’s debut.
Nectar’s, 8 p.m. $10 (age 21 and older)
Sunday, June 12: Joshua Redman — The saxophone star and longtime festival favorite presents a new work with his trio, 3x3, which draws from the songbooks of Duke Ellington, Thelonious Monk and Wayne Shorter.
Flynn Main Stage, 7 p.m. $30-$47
