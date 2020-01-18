Hip-hop, reggae, Americana and indie-folk are all on tap this week in the Burlington area. Here’s a look at five acts that are sure to liven up Vermont in the next seven days.
Monday: AtmosphereA Minneapolis, Minnesota-based duo that consists of rapper Slug and DJ/producer Ant, Atmosphere is one of the most lauded and successful independent hip-hop groups around. Formed in 1989, the hard-touring crew hits Higher Ground in support of a new album, “Whenever,” surprise released last month on the longtime Minneapolis-based label Rhymesayers Entertainment that they cofounded in 1995.
The album is a follow-up to 2018’s “Mi Vida Loca,” which found the dynamic duo sounding better than ever and solidified Slug’s status as one of the most compelling voices in hip-hop. And “Whenever” is another strong outing from one of the best crews in the rap biz.
Atmosphere and openers the Lioness, Nikki Jean and DJ Keezy perform at 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20 at Higher Ground Ballroom, S. Burlington. Tickets are $30 advance, $35 day of show (all ages); call 877-987-6487 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com.
Thursday: DriftwoodFormed 15 years ago, Driftwood is an Upstate New York Americana quintet known for its killer live show. “The game has been live shows and nose to the ground since the beginning,” says guitarist Dan Forsyth in press materials. “We have a truly special bond creatively and personally,” adds violinist Claire Byrne, calling it “the driving force behind our music.
Driftwood — which also includes Joe Kollar on banjo, Joey Arcuri on upright bass and drummer Greg Evans — performs in support of its excellent fifth album, “Tree of Shade,” released last year. Produced by Simon Felice of the Felice Brothers and engineered by Pete Hanlon, the album was written and recorded in the Catskill Mountains in the storied home of Rip Van Winkle.
The album “sounds fuller than their past works, due in part to rich folk-rock arrangements that buzz with energy throughout,” said No Depression. “Driftwood is world-weary but resilient, and fills their record with contagious energy and determination.”
Driftwood performs at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 at Higher Ground Showcase Lounge, S. Burlington. Tickets are $10 advance, $12 day of show (all ages); call 877-987-6487 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com.
Thursday: Damien Jurado & Nick ThuneLauded Seattle songsmith Damien Jurado teams up with comedian/actor and fellow Seattle native Nick Thune for a 10-stop run they’ve dubbed the “Sad Music, Sad Comedy” tour. Thune and Jurado met and connected at a memorial service for their mutual friend and celebrated producer, the late Richard Swift.
Jurado’s latest album, last year’s “In the Shape of a Storm,” was recorded months before Swift’s passing and the loss of his longtime collaborator and close friend looms over the somber, stripped-down solo album.
The album “is simple in its construction, but panoramic in its impact,” said Exclaim. “His songs evoke near-universal imagery and he continues to carve out his path as one of North America’s greatest contemporary folk singers.”
Damien Jurado & Nick Thune perform at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 at ArtsRiot, Burlington. Tickets are $27 (all ages); call 802-540-0406 or go online to www.artsriot.com.
Jan. 25: The Ghost of Paul RevereFans of bands like the Avett Brothers, Mumford & Sons and Trampled By Turtles will find a lot to love about the Ghost of Paul Revere. The rising Portland, Maine-based band, which features three lead vocalists and describes its winning sound as “holler folk,” is currently working on a much-anticipated follow-up to its widely lauded 2017 album, “Monarch.”
The band’s second full-length album “Monarch” is an infectious collection of well-crafted tunes that includes foot-stomping roots music, solid songwriting, tight acoustic instrumentation and stellar vocal harmonies.
The Ghost of Paul Revere and opener Saints & Liars perform at 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at Higher Ground Ballroom, S. Burlington. Tickets are $15 advance, $18 day of show (all ages); call 877-987-6487 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com.
Jan. 25: Half PintRenowned Jamaican dance hall singer Half Pint makes a rare area appearance in advance of a new album scheduled for release later this year. Born Lindon Roberts, Half Pint hails from the same West Kingston, Jamaica enclave (Rose Lane) that produced such reggae greats as Bob Marley, Dennis Brown, Peter Tosh, Lee “Scratch” Perry and Toots Hibbert, among others.
Half Pint is perhaps best known for inspiring Sublime’s 1996 hit song “What I Got” – which was based on the chorus of Half Pint’s 1986 song, “Loving” – and for his subsequent work with the Long Beach Dub Allstars.
Reggae singer Andrew Bees, who has been frontman for Black Uhuru for over 20 years, opens in support of a new solo album.
Half Pint with the Yellow Wall Dub Squad and special guest Andrew Bees perform at 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at Club Metronome, Burlington. Tickets are $22 advance, $25 day of show (age 21 and older); call 802-658-4771 or go online to https://liveatnectars.com.
