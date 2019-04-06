Next weekend, the third annual Vermont Jazz Center Solo Jazz Piano Festival will make Brattleboro the American jazz piano capital.
“I went online and couldn’t find any other festivals dedicated to solo piano in the entire United States,” explains Eugene Uman, director of the VJC and himself a highly respected jazz pianist.
“We’re forming this community of people who are passionate about the music,” he said recently. “They’re doing what they love the most for an audience who appreciates it, aficionados or pianists themselves.
“The reason for this event is to bring together people who love jazz piano.”
The VJC Solo Jazz Piano Festival, April 12-14, is a celebration of the piano in jazz, highlighting the instrument’s inherent beauty and its ability to capture melody, harmony and rhythm, all at the same time. The weekend-long program includes eight performances, five master classes, a Q&A session and a forum where juried students will be given advice and a session on “effortless mastery” by Kenny Werner.
Headliners include Joanne Brackeen, George Cables, Julius Rodriguez and Kenny Werner, who will be joined by regional artists Tom Cleary, Franz Robert, Cameron Campbell and Rebecca Cline.
“I love the piano and I wanted to produce more piano concerts at the Vermont Jazz Center,” Uman said. “This is niche, an idea whose time has come, and I was fortunate to get grants from the Vermont Community Fund and the Thompson Trust. The first year was sensational, and every year since has been as well.”
Grand masters will perform the festival concerts at 8 p.m. at the VJC’s 200-seat Cotton Mill performance space. Julius Rodriquez and George Cables perform Friday, while Kenny Werner and Joanne Brackeen take the stage on Saturday evening.
“Joanne Brackeen was NEA Jazz Master, the highest accolade you can have in the field,” Uman said. “George Cables, another venerable person, played with Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers. These people have the highest pedigrees of all, but they love getting together and sharing what they practice.”
In choosing these masters, Uman draws on his lifetime as a jazz lover, musician and teacher of jazz history.
“First of all, I choose people that I like,” Uman said. “It also needs to be somebody that I feel has a place in music that is either historical, or is making a mark in the movement of the music in a forward direction.
“But the primary thing I go on is taste,” he said. “I’ve got to love ’em.”
Uman also aims for diversity, which can be a challenge.
“I strive to make sure women are represented, and that’s something I have to do carefully, because the balance is off in recorded music,” he said. “There are many more males represented in jazz piano.”
So far, the festival has focused on styles that are based on The Great American Songbook and the post-bop traditions, but Uman wants to add more avant-garde styles next year.
“Still, Joanne Brackeen, at age 81, continues to push people,” Uman said of the Berklee College of Music piano professor. “She has a combination of genres that she presents. Her music is really forward thinking, and yet she can reharmonize a jazz standard that is gorgeous. She can straddle both worlds in a gorgeous way.”
Daytime Saturday intersperses short concerts by the regional artists with master classes with the masters, and includes a panel discussion with all the artists. These take place at the Brattleboro Music Center, a cosponsor of the festival, in its 50-seat recital hall.
“It’s beautiful,” Uman said. “It creates this intimate space where everyone feels they are involved.”
On Sunday, also at the BMC, Werner will lead a master class on his book “Effortless Mastery,” which resulted in his Effortless Mastery Institute at Boston’s Berklee school.
“He started the institute on the idea that getting involved in jazz and improvisation doesn’t need to be as stressful as people think it is,” Uman said. “If you can approach it from a meditative point of view, you can be much more authentic and therefore create ideas that are more organic and closely connected to what you’re feeling — and be connected to the source of creativity that we all hold within us.”
The approach complements rather than eliminates the need for traditional technique, including scales, chords and repertoire.
“You need to have a language, but you also need to be connected to your deeper self so that you can let those ideas happen in a natural, creative way,” Uman said. “We’re doubling the length to an hour and a half.”
In fact, education is at the core of the festival. Last year, more than 20 students participated, 10 of whom were also participants in the VJC Summer Jazz Workshop.
“I’m trying to increase that by getting more young people, so I’m giving away a lot of scholarships to students in college and in high school,” Uman said.
But the festival is really designed for anyone who loves jazz and those who want to learn about jazz, from the aficionado to the student to the pro.
“When they realize that they can use the material, and ask questions of these masters in such a way that it becomes valuable to them in their own practice, we then become successful,” Uman said. “There are people who keep coming back because they realize that it is benefiting themselves as performers or as students of music.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.