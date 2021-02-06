Three of Vermont’s finest young classical musicians were recently found performing on the stage of Greensboro’s Highland Center for the Arts. There was no audience, but cameras, sound equipment and a film crew surrounded them. This wasn’t for streaming on the Internet, so common these days. Instead, it was fourth stop of five — or perhaps more — in the trio’s debut project.
Vermont’s newest professional chamber music ensemble, the Champlain Trio — violinist Letitia Quante, cellist Emily Taubl and pianist Hiromi Fukuda — is introducing itself with a documentary, “Empty Stages: Performances and Stories of Resilience,” directed by renowned Barnet filmmaker Jay Craven.
The Champlain Trio will perform its first live-steam concert from Northern Vermont University’s Dibden Center in Johnson at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 11.
“It’s such a huge project!” Quante exclaimed.
“We wanted to do something as a trio that was something more than a prerecorded concert,” Taubl said in a recent Zoom interview with the three musicians.
“We came up with the idea to film at selected venues across the state and show just how beautiful the facilities are,” Taubl said. “Jay and his crew use a drone so you really see every aspect of the facility. And then we play a short movement from the stage — obviously, to no one.”
Included with each visit are interviews with people either from the venue or the community, or both, who can relate how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted them.
“The idea was first of all to support the venue through this awful time in any way we can,” Taubl said. “The second thing was to take this time to put them into the spotlight because Vermont has so many gems of halls all over the state.”
In addition to the Highland Center, the Champlain Trio has filmed at The Essex Experience in Essex Junction and the Elley-Long Music Center in Colchester. Remaining on the docket are St. Johnsbury’s South Church, home to the Northeast Kingdom Classical Series, and Burlington’s Flynn Center for the Performing Arts.
A big surprise, The Essex Experience, a movie complex doubling as a performance hall, is home to a Steinway D (9-foot concert grand) piano. It had been at the Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival in Colchester, and before that at Vermont’s famed Marlboro Music Festival.
“I heard about this from my piano technician Allan Day,” Fukuda said. “We didn’t know how it was functioning as a concert venue so we just dived into it. It’s going to be a very interesting episode — but I can tell you the piano is amazing.”
Three becomes one
COVID-19 also played a role in the inception of the Champlain Trio. Although part of Burlington’s Green Mountain Chamber Music Festival for many years, Fukuda didn’t move to Vermont until a year and a half ago.
“I am the newest member in the community,” Fukuda said. “I knew Emily from many mutual friends. When I moved here, I asked her to play in my recital at Amherst College, where I teach. And I got to know Letitia through Emily.”
“Letitia and I have actually known each other since our pre-college days at Juilliard,” Taubl said, “but really never spent that much time playing together just the two of us. I’d see her at (Vermont Symphony Orchestra). We did some chamber stuff, but never just us.”
When Taubl was invited to bring a chamber music concert to Kendal at Hanover, the tony New Hampshire retirement community, in March, she asked Quante and Fukuda to join her.
“The preparation for that concert was the first time of our getting together as a trio,” Fukuda said. “Then, of course, the concert got canceled — and that’s where all this talk started to happen.”
“We didn’t want to stop playing together,” Quante said.
“So the idea of having a high-level chamber ensemble that musically fulfilled us was just too good to pass up,” Taubl said.
Of the three, Quante, who lives in Underhill, is best known to Vermonters. Since moving to Vermont in 2012, she has been a member of the VSO. Currently he is also concertmaster of the Opera Company of Middlebury and the Vermont Philharmonic. Once a member of the now-defunct Stellaria Trio, she is a founding member of the Arka Quartet, the string quartet featured in the VSO’s Jukebox concerts.
“I have always connected my sound with Emily,” Quante said. “I felt always deeply connected. I feel like we feel things so naturally and similarly that there’s a level of rehearsal that almost doesn’t happen. We get to concentrate on other things other than the techniques of playing together because that happens so naturally.
“I love it when I can deep in and find what the music is trying to say, how can we say it the best we can,” Quante said.
Although Taubl is principal cellist of the Springfield (Massachusetts) Symphony Orchestra, she lives in Burlington where she is on the music faculty of the University of Vermont. She founded and directs the Conservatory Audition Workshop, an annual summer program that prepares top string students from around the world for auditions at elite music schools. Taubl has been heard around the state in various concerts, and was recently the featured soloist in the Dvorak Cello Concerto with the Vermont Philharmonic.
“It’s been no secret in my life that a piano trio (piano, violin and cello) is something I wanted to do,” Taubl said. “Hiromi and I had a lot of fun playing that Amherst recital. It was a big program and we did Brahms F (Major Sonata) and the Schumann Fantasiestücke. And it was so comfortable to be on stage with her, I immediately knew she was somebody I wanted to continue to play with.
“I think it was just the perfect time and perfect arrangement where we were all at home,” Taubl said. “And it just worked out.”
Fukuda’s most recent Vermont performance was in a song recital with Marshfield soprano Mary Bonhag live-streamed from the Highland Center for the Arts, part of the Scrag Mountain Music series. In addition to teaching at Amherst and the Green Mountain Chamber Music Festival, she is a staff pianist at The Juilliard School, where she earned her doctor of musical arts degree.
“I always, always enjoyed playing with people and rehearsing,” Fukuda said. “There are so many great reps in solo piano, but to be honest, I never had the desire to go on the stage by myself.”
“I’m super-picky so I needed a phenomenal pianist — and Hiromi is hands-down a phenomenal pianist,” Quante said. “Not only sing-wise, which to me is phenomenally important, but there’s the finesse of knowing how to really make sure the inner voices are constantly moving in the right direction phrase-wise. Not so much the accuracy, which is a no-brainer, but there’s a finesse in it that I just find very inspiring in rehearsal.”
“In terms of music, I think we have what we like, what we dislike, I think is similar,” Fukuda said of her colleagues. “Even choosing repertoire, we tend to gravitate to similar things. It’s been a very fulfilling thing to explore, and now that I’m settled in Vermont, and I know I’m going to be here for a very long time, I’m very excited about growing as a group.”
Vermont’s piano trio
As to the future of the Champlain Trio, completing and distributing “Empty Stages: Performances and Stories of Resilience” comes first.
“We’re still working out the final details,” Taubl said. “The idea is for the series to be done in April after everything is edited – which, of course, is a monumental task. We pack a lot into a day of filming. It’s probably three days worth of filming in one, according to the crew.”
That’s because of COVID. There’s a crew of seven, plus Craven and the musicians. Add to that the venue directors there for an interview, and maybe others, all masked and social-distancing, you have quite a little crowd.
“Each episode will be about 15 minutes, and right now there are six,” Taubl said. “We’re talking with Vermont PBS currently to air it once it’s complete.”
Still, more important is the development of a high-level chamber music ensemble that can bring joy to Vermonters — as well as the musicians themselves.
“We’re getting to know each other personally together, and also playing better, and learning how we are in high-pressure situations like recording,” Fukuda said. “I’m sure all of us are observing each other and we’re taking that into the rehearsal process, and it’s changing. We can hear it in our earlier recording — and I believe it’s getting better.”
“It’s constant growth even being around Hiromi and Emily,” Quante said.
“We are becoming known, maybe even to our own arts communities, because normally, either there’s so much going on, or we’re being pulled a million different ways,” Taubl said of the project. “Just to meet the arts curator at the Highland Center, just to go on the art tour with them, and to meet the chef. We would never have met these people — so it’s been a treat to take the time.”
