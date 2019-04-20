Delicate Steve, aka talented New Jersey multi-instrumentalist Steve Marion, is easily one of the more intriguing musicians around.
Known for his remarkable ability to create wordless songs that are nonetheless catchy and infectious, Marion delivers “an inventive style that seems to navigate the sounds of 1970s prog rock, the African-influenced pop of bands like Dirty Projectors and Vampire Weekend, Animal Collective’s dense experimentations, and cheerful video game music,” according to the All Music Guide.
The 31-year-old guitar wiz — whom Billboard recently dubbed as “vastly underrated not only as a guitarist but an accomplished composer and arranger to boot” — plays Thursday at ArtsRiot in Burlington in support of his fifth album, “Till I Burn Up.” Released in early March, the album is Delicate Steve’s fifth, and second for Anti- Records. “This is Steve,” released on Anti- in 2017, is a killer set that was produced and performed entirely by Marion, who tours with a full band.
Like “This is Steve,” “Till I Burn Up” is only around 30 minutes long. But the latter finds Marion letting his freak flag fly higher than ever — “combining spare drum samples, distorted rock tones, blippy ‘80s computer sounds, and murky synth voices like no one else in the 2010s,” said the AMG of the album. And the driving “Selfie of a Man” was recorded on an Oberheim OB-X analog synthesizer that once belonged to Freddie Mercury.
“These types of ‘70s and ‘80s influences … abound on the record, including in arena-friendly guitar performances, though he prioritizes singable melodies over showy virtuosity,” added the AMG. “The hooks here aren’t as memorable as on 2017’s ‘This Is Steve,’ but ‘Till I Burn Up’ is still fun, occasionally fascinating, and uniquely Delicate Steve.”
The album title comes from a line in the Dr. John song, “I Walk on Guilded Splinters,” from his landmark 1968 debut album, “Gris-Gris.” Marion misheard the phrase “‘Tit Alberta” — French for “Lil’ Alberta” — as “Till I Burn Up.”
“The idea of this young freak making ‘Gris-Gris in L.A.,’ and nobody knowing what to do with it in 1968 … gave me confidence to be a little more freaky and abstract instead of quirky and nicely-packaged like my last album was,” says Marion in press materials, citing early Iggy Pop and Bob Dylan and the Band’s electric tour as inspirations.
“There is a confidence that comes with abandoning the idea of wanting to create something that everyone might like to check out.”
“No matter where Marion takes us … his vibrant landscapes are still a joy to explore,” said Under the Radar. “And that’s why, even in 2019, a guitarist can still command our attention — by thinking more about moods than chords, Delicate Steve can reflect and illuminate these modern times like no one else.”
