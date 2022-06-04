It may be difficult to understand today, but it was only when the trial of Adolf Eichmann, a top Nazi officer responsible for gassing the Jews, unfolded on worldwide television in 1961 that Nazi horrors came firmly to the fore and contributed to the growing awareness of the Holocaust for Americans.
As it is now understood by historians, that trial shattered the widespread silence, either willful or merely uninformed, that had largely obscured recognition of the Nazi war crimes for the previous 15 years. By the end of the 1960s, the term “final solution,” along with “genocide” and “Holocaust” became part of the vocabulary of 20th-century evil.
Enter Mauricio Lasansky. Born in Argentina in 1914, the son of Jewish immigrants, he was based in Iowa for most of his career until his death 10 years ago. The artist may not be a household name nowadays, but he had his share of praise then from important sources, such as Sotheby’s, which identified him as one the “Fathers of Modern Printmaking,” and Time magazine, that dubbed him as “The Nation’s Most Influential Printmaker” in the 1960s.
Coinciding with an increasing public awareness of the Nazi atrocities, Lasansky would be mostly remembered for “The Nazi Drawings,” a series of large (averaging 75-by-45-inches) 33 pencil, turpentine and earth color drawings produced early in that decade. The drawings are a commanding series about the horrors of the Holocaust, the Nazi’s attempt to exterminate all Jews of Europe, resulting in the murder of 6 million Jews and at least 6 million others.
“I was full of hate, poison and wanted spit it out,” the artist said when he produced his disturbing series.
Until Lasansky’s series, the depiction of evil was mostly from mythological and biblical sources. Two names that immediately come to mind are: the Spaniard Francisco Goya (1746-1828) and the Irish-British Francis Bacon (1909-92).
Perhaps the best-known of Goya’s 14 monochromatic “Dark Paintings” series is “Saturn Devouring His Son” (1819-23). This work features the Greek mythological god Saturn devouring his own young son, afraid that a story from the Greek mythology in which he is said to have devoured his own children for fear of being overthrown by one of them. The scene is depicted in monochromatic, grotesque, ugly and brutal imagery.
More recently, Bacon’s first masterpiece, 1944’s “Three Studies for Figures at the Base of the Crucifixion” is a triptych generated from the artist’s own conception of evil, with disturbing imagery featuring humanoid figures with distorted limbs, heads, long necks, and open mouths — the teeth bared and ready to savage. All of that painted in a luminous orange background.
On the other hand, Lasansky’s pioneering work deals with “specific evil,” that is, evil aimed at a specific group, in this case the Nazi atrocities. The “Nazi Drawings” series “Deploy(s) a cast of brutish figures, menacing skulls, anguished victims, and a vocabulary of rough contours, filmy washes. He unleashed his brilliant craftsmanship to interpret one of history’s defining tragedies,” writes Rachel McGarry, associate curator at the Minneapolis Art Institute. (She is co-curator of the exhibition, and a key contributor to the excellent, fully illustrated catalog of the exhibition.)
She adds: “(Lasansky) came to focus on certain themes within his series, including the merciless treatment of children, concentration camp brothels, and the refusal of Pius XII, the wartime Pope, to denounce the annihilation of Europe’s Jews.”
The Roman Catholic Church’s silence was understood by the Nazis as tacit permission for the persecution and extermination the Jews. Such position may provide some historical backdrop for the presence of so many religious symbols and personages appearing through “The Nazi Drawings.” The Cross seems ever-present, sometimes faintly discernible, other times quite pronounced. Outlines of clergy clothed in cassock, collar and miter, populate a set of portrayals.
The drawings do not have titles, only numbers. Number 23 depicts a Church leader, eyes wide open, yet his facial expression inscrutable, cuddles a sleeping infant. The same seemingly lifeless faces of depicted clergy and suffering young children are present in Drawings 24, 25 and 26. Number 29 depict Pius XII and a priest, also with impassive faces, and a group of babies in distress on the ground.
The Cross is present in several other drawings. Adding insult to injury, the Nazis selected some women to work as prostitutes for the Nazi soldiers and officers working in the concentration camps. These women are depicted by Lasansky in several drawings, with their prominent pudenda.
Now at the Minneapolis Institute of Art through June 25, the monumental drawings that compose Mauricio Lazansky’s “The Nazi Drawings” continue to resonate today in their depiction of humanity’s capacity for evil and the brutality and suffering that evil begets.
