On July 1, Eric Mallette became interim executive director of Rutland’s Paramount Theatre, replacing the retiring Bruce Bouchard after 12 years in the position. But now, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, is hardly an ideal time to be at the head of any arts presenting organization.
“It’s an interesting time to take the reins of any institution, let alone one that is dependent on mass gatherings,” Mallette said recently.
“We — the staff and I — have always felt a responsibility to the community to do our best by them, and it doesn’t change in a pandemic. If anything, the importance of what we do in terms of community spirit, I think it becomes more important in times of crisis,” he said.
Mallette, who was just beginning his 14th year as the Paramount’s programming director, hit the ground running. The nonprofit theater just opened a series of drive-in movies in Rutland at the Vermont State Fairgrounds, accommodating 60 vehicles.
“We are currently running films Friday and Saturday, although other nights are expected soon,” Mallette said. “The shows sell out in literally minutes. For us it’s an opportunity to give folks a chance to safely congregate. You get to be around people — but not really be around people.”
And Mallette is making plans with Brandon to bring drive-in movies to the Estabrook Park parking lot there.
“When we looked at who our ticket buyers were at the Rutland drive-in, we quickly learned we weren’t selling a lot of tickets north of Pittsford. So Brandon makes a logical next step,” Mallette said. “What most energizes me most about these is, we’re helping solve the problem of lack of work by creating activity.”
That means paying the theater’s tech staff and much more.
“We’re producing work again, therefore we’re generating income via sponsors, supporters and ticket sales,” Mallette said. “We’re also maintaining institutional visibility within the community. That to any organization is important, but we’ve said we were one of the first industries to close down, and we’ll be one of the last to reopen. So it’s very important that we retain visibility and remind the community that we’re here — we’re still doing work but it’s in a different shape.
“If you told me six months ago that me and my team would be building two drive-in theaters, I’d say you I think you have the wrong Eric in mind,” Mallette said.
In fact, Mallette isn’t quite sure what lies ahead for the Paramount, but it looks a lot like the old Paramount — eventually.
“Let’s get 30,000 feet above what this is,” Mallette said. “I don’t see the other side of this in the long term, the far distant life of the Paramount. I don’t see it altering in dramatic ways. Our goal is to get back to what it is we were really doing — which is just producing live events in a small city in a small state.”
People in the Rutland region have come to recognize the importance of the Paramount Theatre to the community.
“We’ve never had to discuss what it would be like for Rutland to not have the Paramount. There’s never been that discussion in the last 20 years,” Mallette said. “We’ve been closed for nearly 120 days and, boy, it doesn’t feel very good.”
Still, Mallette said he has faith in Vermont’s handling of the pandemic in terms of the Paramount and other arts institutions.
“They’ve been firm when it was hard to be firm,” he said. “They’ve been firm with the guidelines, they’ve been firm with the restrictions they placed on mass gatherings. I personally respect that and I think that’s, ironically, what lets us get back to work sooner.
“Vermont has done a wonderful job of managing this in a responsible way,” he said. “Ironically, in order to open sooner, you have to stay closed.”
Mallette came to the Paramount 16 years ago as a college intern.
“I’m sort of the poster child of the intern done well,” he said. “I began here as an intern, I worked my way through the ranks. And in that time I was really able to really home in on where my skill set most benefited this organization.”
The native Vermonter grew up in nearby Brandon and finds that to his advantage.
“I think I represent a lot of who our market is,” Mallette said. “I think there’s something rare about that in this industry. I think there’s a real advantage having somebody who represents the community well when it comes to putting together seasons.”
Bouchard’s retirement led, for the first time in 20 years, to a real examination of the executive director’s role at the Paramount. Traditionally, the executive director has been charged with development as well as managing the institution. With Bouchard’s retirement, the Paramount board has changed to a model in which the executive director’s responsibilities include the general management of the organization with the exception of fundraising.
“We have the opportunity to go look for a development director, somebody whose focus within the organization, whose skill set is to raise money,” Mallette said. “We don’t have to look for someone who is all things to everybody.”
Bouchard, a virtuoso fundraiser, will stay on through the end of the year in order to aid in the transition.
“It’s our goal to be out in the world searching for the new development director within the next six to eight weeks,” Mallette said. “That’s a bit of a moving target, but that’s the goal.”
Regardless of the pandemic, Mallette remains optimistic about the future of the Paramount — because it has become the Rutland region’s home theater.
“The team here has worked hard, and worked hard to succeed in creating a good environment for the patron,” Mallette said. “I think when people come here, they enjoy themselves. It’s a wholly unique building — and I’m biased, but I’ve been in all the buildings — and we are the most beautiful. I think the building lends itself for a very nice experience for the audience member.”
