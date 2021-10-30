Aliceheimer’s found Dana Walrath rather than the other way around. In February 2008, for the second time in six months, her mother Alice was kicked out of her apartment. The reason? Her Alzheimer’s disease.
Walrath moved Alice hundreds of miles north to live with her and her family in Vermont. As an accomplished writer, artist and anthropologist, Walrath turned their experiences into a graphic novel, the 2016 “Aliceheimer’s: Alzheimer’s Through the Looking Glass.”
After the success of his opera “A Fleeting Animal: The Judevine Opera,” with the late poet David Budbill, Brookfield composer Erik Nielsen was looking for a subject for a new opera. His wife Jackie had seen Walrath’s book and suggested it.
“That was it,” Nielsen said. “At the end of June 2018, we met and she warned me about two things — number one, that she had never written a libretto before, and number two, she was going to be away for a year (writing in San Francisco and Ireland), and she’d only be able to work on this intermittently.
“So I accepted.”
Three years later, Nielsen and Walrath are ready to show results.
Soprano Mary Bonhag, with pianist Alison Bruce Cerutti, will showcase “Aliceheimer’s,” a one-woman opera, performing scenes at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at Montpelier’s Bethany Church, and 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7 at Town Hall Theater in Middlebury.
“This showcase is to let people know about the show and it’s definitely to help with the fund-raising towards a full production,” Nielsen said.
Any question as to the operatic nature of the story are dispelled in Walrath’s introduction to her graphic novel.
“The dominant narrative is a horror story,” she wrote. “People with Alzheimer’s are perceived as zombies, bodies without minds, waiting for valiant researchers to find a cure.
“For Alice and me, the story was different. Alzheimer’s was a time of healing and magic. Of course, there is loss with dementia, but what matters is how we approach our losses and our gains.
“Reframing dementia as a different way of being, as a window into another reality, lets people living in that state be our teachers — useful, true humans who contribute to our collective good, instead of scary zombies.”
In the opera, as Alice lives her experiences, we gain insight not just into her condition but into Alice as a person. Whether remembering her childhood, loving food, struggling with memory loss, living with her daughter or in a care home, Alice shows us love, humor, regret, wonder, confusion, sorrow, anger and much more, all brought to life through the power of storytelling and music.
“Aliceheimer’s” was written specifically for Bonhag, an outstanding operatic soprano who lives in Marshfield. (She delivered a stellar performance in the 2015 revival of “A Fleeting Animal.”) Even before Nielsen had a subject for this opera, he had approached Bonhag about an opera that was specifically a vehicle for her in which she might be the only singer.
In terms of singing, “Aliceheimer’s” is a single-person vehicle. However, in the full production, a silent actor will frequently be on stage playing several roles, including Alice’s daughter or a care worker.
“Aliceheimer’s” is longer than most solo operas, which tend to be a half hour or 45 minutes.
“This is more like an hour and 15 or 20 minutes,” Nielsen said. “But there are breaks within scenes and eight interludes that are designed to change mood, and also to give (Mary) a break.”
Although the showcase performance will be accompanied by piano, the full production will be supported by 10 instruments: string quintet — string quartet plus bass — woodwind quartet — flute, oboe, clarinet and bassoon — and piano.
The opera isn’t quite the same story as the graphic novel, as it follows Alice to her death. In preparation for the music, Walrath gave Nielsen Alice’s record collection, including Armenian music from her childhood.
“So I did a lot of listening,” Nielsen said. “The first act was pretty clear because it was based on the book, which ends when Alice leaves off living with Dana and goes to care.”
By the beginning of 2019, Nielsen had written the first three scenes. But as Walrath’s absences continued to grow, he went on to other projects. Then COVID-19 hit and kept Walrath in Vermont.
“That’s when she wrote the rest of the libretto,” Nielsen said. “From then on, I was able to work quite steadily on it, and finished it up this last spring.”
Composition of the music for Aliceheimer’s was made possible, in part, by funding from the Vermont Community Foundation. Creation of the libretto was made possible in part by funding from the Vermont Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. And Doug Anderson provided support, promoting “Aliceheimer’s” at recent performances of Opera Company of Middlebury’s “The Maid of Orleans.”
