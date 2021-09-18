On Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 6 and 7, two preview showcase performances of “Aliceheimer’s,” the new chamber opera by composer Erik Nielsen and artist, writer and anthropologist Dana Walrath, will take place at Bethany Church in Montpelier and Town Hall Theater in Middlebury. The opera will feature soprano Mary Bonhag as Alice, accompanied by pianist Alison Cerutti.
“Aliceheimer’s,” based on Walrath’s graphic memoir of the same name, tells the story of Walrath’s mother Alice, and her dementia journey, from her perspective. As Alice lives her experiences in front of our eyes, we gain insight not just into her condition but into Alice as a person. Whether remembering her childhood, loving food, struggling with memory loss, living with her daughter or in a care home, Alice shows us love, humor, regret, wonder, confusion, sorrow, anger and so much more, all brought to life through the power of storytelling and music.
Both performances begin at 7 p.m. and there will be a discussion following each performance with Walrath, Nielsen and Bonhag.
Both performances are free admission. Donations are encouraged and will help fund a full production of the opera. To donate through Monteverdi Music School (“Aliceheimer’s” fiscal sponsor), go to tinyurl.com/8h2nrpe3
