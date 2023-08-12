Take topnotch jazz musicians from around the world, make it free for all to attend and host everyone in one of Vermont’s most beautiful locales — that’s the alluring formula for the Stowe Jazz Festival, which celebrates its fifth anniversary Aug. 25-27.

Performing are such festival favorites as Brazilian guitar star Chico Pinheiro, veteran New York City guitarist Ed Cherry with acclaimed guitarist Peter Bernstein, and New York City Afro-Peruvian jazz ensemble Festejation.

