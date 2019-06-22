Thursdays in Marshfield beginning this week will feature some topnotch free entertainment at the bandstand located at the Old Schoolhouse Common for eight consecutive weeks from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Summertime in central Vermont brims with free outdoor concerts. Marshfield continues a tradition of presenting great music in a relaxed outdoor atmosphere. Accompanying the music are food vendors and a family-friendly evening. Also on the schedule here each week is a bake and book sale by the Friends of the Jaquith Library and a chance to bid on interesting items in a silent auction.
The musical Thursdays kick off on June 27 with Beg, Steal or Borrow. This band’s impetus was to resurrect the music of the iconic bluegrass band Old and in the Way. BSB has won awards at three prestigious bluegrass festival band competitions in Maine, Connecticut and New York. Bluegrass Today has dubbed them a “Triple Crown Bluegrass Band.” Band members include Geoff Goodhue, Fran Forim, Roland Clark, Jeremy Sicely and Luke Auriemmo. The food vendor is Farmers & Foragers.
On July 4 the Will Patton Ensemble takes the stage. This band blends a several genres, focusing on high-energy improvisation and group interaction. Led by mandolinist Will Patton, their repertoire features fiery Brazilian sambas and folk waltzes, gentle choros and hot Gypsy jazz. This band will take you on a musical journey from a Parisian bistro to a plaza in the heart of Rio de Janeiro. Patton is joined by Dono Schabner (guitar), Thal Aylward (violin), Clyde Stats (string bass) and Caleb Bronz (percussion). Food will be provided by Mo’s Backyard BBQ.
July 11 features The Stone Cold Roosters, a band that struts, swings and rocks across decades of American music. They play classic country, swamp-rock, hillbilly-funk, blues, western swing and honky-tonk. Each band member is a veteran of years in the Vermont music milieu. Members include Colin McCaffrey (lead singer, guitar), Ted Mortimer (lead guitar), Roy Cutler (drummer, vocals), Casey Dennis (bass), Thai Aylward (fiddle), Jim Pitman (dobro, steel guitar) and Chuck Eller (keyboard). Chez Mami provides food.
Playing July 18 is the Dave Keller Band. Keller is one of the finest soul and blues men of his generation, well respected nationally, with several awards including several Times Argus Tammies for his albums. Keller is a soulful singer, a high-powered guitarist who leads a super-tight, super-funky band. Mo’s Backyard BBQ provides food.
On July 25 Cajun music from southwest Louisiana arrives in the form of Chaque Fois with Alec Ellsworth (accordion, fiddle, vocals) and Katie Trautz (fiddle, vocals). This duo weaves the catchy rhythms, harmonies and melodies of the bayou together with their instruments and voices, while Chris Hollis (on guitar and triangle), and Helen Doyle (on bass) provide the solid rhythm that makes this music so infectious. The Marshfield Village Store serves up the eats.
Aug. 1 has Kava Express on stage. This band plays a mix of eclectic and danceable rock and soul classics, from Stevie Wonder to Little Feat to Prince and U2. This is music that is fit for all ages. The band includes Jeff Guerin (keys and vocals), Jill Sudhoff-Guerin (vocals), Ryan Case (bass), Pat Lambdin (guitar), Terry Youk (horns), Rory Loughran (drum set and vocals), and Chris Steller (percussion and vocals). Woodbelly Pizza provides food.
For Aug. 8 Bella and the Notables perform jazz standards with a modern twist.
The band features vocalist Isabella Sances. The musicians are Peter Lind (harmonica), Thaya Zalewski (clarinet and tenor sax), Preston Murphy (guitar), Bruno John (bass) and Eamon Callahan (drums). This promises to be a night of high-energy music. Vermont Foodie Stand serves is providing.
The final concert, Aug. 15, belongs to Big Hat No Cattle, a band that plays old and new songs with a vintage western vibe. Like Roy Rogers and the Sons of the Pioneers, this band is danceable and fun. Their style, western swing, is a rich melting pot of styles, including swing-era jazz, honky-tonk country, frontier fiddle tunes, cowboy songs and more. The band is: Kevin Macneil Brown (vocals, steel guitar, guitar), Michael Ricciarelli (vocals, guitar, fiddle, mandolin), David Blythe (bass, vocals) and Danny McHugh (drums). The food is from Papagyros.
With such excellent talent and a wide variety of styles, Marshfield on Thursdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. appears to be the place for free music this summer.
For more information, call 802-426-3581, or go online to jaquithpubliclibrary@gmail.com.
