Black obsidian points, cowrie shells and crystals fan out neatly around the orb of a glass bowl with an aquatic plant on a small white-clothed table, oriented to face due north. A bronze sculpture of a skull with a hole through its forehead, candles, flowers, coffee beans, a white peacock feather, a bottle of wine, one of rum and objects from the Dominican Republic are carefully laid out. Viewers are invited to a splash Florida water to cleanse hands and sense of smell.
Above the table, in the painting “The Story of Everything We Do Is In Prayer” by Gibran, a figure evoking a Dia de los Muertos calaca (skeleton) looks out, radiant bands of color encircling its skull.
Intimacy and universality pervade this altar installation by Jennifer Herrera Condry. The objects offer connections to her ancestors. It also invites viewers to connect to and honor their own forebears.
Adjacent to the Herrera Condry installation altar, paintings by Will Kasso Condry, Harlan Mack and Amy Hook Therrien speak to further connections to earth, earthly existence, and relations to spiritual realms.
“Exploring Earth,” opened this week at Spruce Peak Arts Gallery in Stowe and continues through October. The exhibition features painting, drawing, mixed media and video installation by five BIPOC artists — Vermont artists Jennifer Herrera Condry, Will Kasso Condry and Harlan Mack, Amy Hook-Therrien and California-based international muralist, speaker and writer Gibran.
The show is the third in Spruce Peak Arts’ environmental art series, following “Exploring Air” in 2018 and “Exploring Water” in 2019.
These artists are also collaborating in the Spruce Peak Arts panel discussion series “Being a BIPOC Artist in Vermont.” That series continues with an in-person and live-streamed conversation, “The Importance of Collecting Art in Celebration of Culture” in August.
“‘Exploring Earth’ reflects on the intersection of spirituality and art, celebrating earth magic, spirit animals and plants, and transcendence,” says Kelly Holt, Spruce Peak Arts Gallery curator in her curatorial statement. “Artists are responding to Mother Earth in multi-sensory layers, through storytelling that looks to the future while honoring the past and those who came before us, to depicting the beauty in what might be seen as tiny flaws in nature and its creatures. Being present, aligning one’s path and listening are important elements of this exhibition,”
Mack’s broad white brush strokes stand out on the black tarpaper of his monochrome paintings.
“My representational paintings, which often show apocalyptic scenes, explore my ever evolving mythology. This particular series focuses on explorers of Mother Earth as well as families (people and animals) gathering and creating a place to call home,” Mack says in his artist’s statement.
Among Mack’s gatherers, a quartet of rabbits pause in a meadow, ears upright in a moment of communication. In another piece, a human pair of gatherers, or perhaps adventurers, stand with a shovel, as-octopus like tentacles twirl toward them, a settlement in the distance in disarray.
Watercolor artist Hook-Therrien, a tribal citizen of the Koasek Traditional Band of the Koas Abenaki Nation turns to nature in this region for her subjects.
“My work explores the beauty in the imperfect, the fragility of nature — a gnarled birch tree, a broken branch, a fallen leaf … I have always been drawn to birches: their individual characteristics always catch my attention. They are almost like ghosts of the forest. They bring a sense of tranquility and fragility to a landscape,” Hook-Therrien says in her artist’s statement.
In one of Hook-Therrien’s landscapes, glacier-smoothed rocks lie in the foreground before a fringe of forest and distant mountains under a lightly clouded sky. The work evokes a reverence for ancient forces that shaped Earth along with enduring arboreal life.
Will Kasso Condry and Jennifer Herrera Condry are founders and directors of Juniper Creative Arts, a Vermont-based Black and Dominican family collective. Daughter Alexa Herrera Condry, photographer, illustrator and arts apprentice, is also on the team including as facilitator for youth projects.
Juniper Creative Arts’ mission and practice is creating art that involves and celebrates historically excluded communities. Their work centers on using mural arts for community building, beautification and healing. Mural projects they have facilitated are installed around Vermont and beyond, including a new 600-square-foot mural at Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center in Burlington documenting 229 years of BIPOC revolutionary history.
In Juniper Creative Arts’ “Kelis the Afronaut: Unapologetically Black and Free,” a young woman, heart on her T-shirt, tenderly holds a poppy in her outstretched hands.
“‘Kelis the Afronaut’ is a Black warrior conceptualized by our family collective Juniper Creative Arts. Kelis travels through space and time fighting for justice for all Black and Brown folks. Kelis embodies joy, love, resilience and a revolutionary spirit … In spite of anti-Black sentiment and injustice, Kelis remains tender, light and free because Black joy is her rebellion. Kellis is here to remind us that we are interconnected and that we must live and love in mutuality with the natural and spirit worlds,” reads part of the Juniper Creative Arts artists’ statement.
Besides the painting in Herrera Condry-Juniper Creative Arts’ altar installation, Gibran is also in the exhibition in a video discussing his personal journey and reconnection with Mother Earth. Gibran, who lives in California, is an international muralist and an eclectic artist who travels with his family to advocate, practice and share philosophies, ideas and empowering information through multidisciplinary programming and experiences.
